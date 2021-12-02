Fremont ready to challenge for state supremacy

March 12 is the date circled on every calendar in the Fremont locker room. It’s the end goa and the ultimate goal for the 2021-22 Tigers.

The Tigers quartet of starting seniors have produced every baby step for the program at the state tournament. They were a part of the program’s first win in Lincoln in 2020. Last year, they orchestrated the Tigers journey to the Class A title game only to be denied by Lincoln Pius X.

This winter represents Fremont’s best chance at claiming a coveted Class A championship, a pressure that they are embracing.

“With the players we have coming back, obviously we want to get back there,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We had high expectations and really thought we could win it last year. We talked that all year long, we’ll talk that way next year. But it is a little bit different when you are starting out as the No. 1 team because you know that every team has you as a target.

Fremont enters the year as the No. 3 team in the Lincoln Journal Star poll, behind No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Omaha Central. Unlike last year, when Pius and Fremont clashed multiple times in the regular season, the Tigers won’t see either the Patriots or the Eagles until the postseason.

The engine of Fremont’s postseason’s dreams is Taylor McCabe. The Iowa commit, who is already in the upper echelon of all-time players in Nebraska, can cement herself as one of the greats with a strong senior campaign.

A statistically similar season to last year’s 23.6 points per game (636 total), 42% three-point shooting (106 of 254) effort would make her the most prolific three-point shooter in state history and boost her into the top five in all-time points scored.

McCabe enters the year with 1,697 career points and 285 three-pointers made—already good for fourth all-time.

But, McCabe isn’t the just the long ball specialist any more, though her comfortable range now extends to just inside the half court line.

The senior, who ran cross country this fall for the first time, showcased an ability to attack the basket last year and has sharpened her mid-range game in the offseason.

“The first day she was back, I went up to her afterwards and said I don’t think you missed a step because you didn’t miss a shot,” Flynn said.

The Tigers supporting cast of fellow seniors Macy Bryant—a fellow four-year starter with McCabe, Sarah Shepard and Bella Keaton.

Bryant anchored Fremont’s defense while averaging 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Shepard was the third leading scorer for Fremont last year, averaging 11.6 points per game and leading the team in rebounding with 6.3 boards per game.

As the conductor of the offense, Keaton dished out 3.3 assists per game.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy will slot into the fifth starting spot for Fremont, filling the vacancy left by the graduation of Charli Earth.

As a freshman Murphy averaged 5.9 points per game off the bench.

“She has really come a long way, she did a nice job for us last year as a freshman, but she grew a little bit, she’s a lot more confident and I’ve really noticed her defensive intensity has really increased,” Flynn said.

Emily Sheppard will slide into the sixth spot in the rotation, but with all but one player back from last year’s team and the addition of a handful of freshmen, Flynn likes the depth of the squad, especially on the practice court.

“If we kept our top group together (in practice) last year, they would dominate, but this year I think we could have some real knock down, drag outs in practice. That second group is going to give us a lot of pressure and that’s what you like to see,” Flynn said.

Fremont will open the season with a very familiar opponent, traveling to Lincoln Pius X for a state championship rematch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

