Fremont ready to prove itself in HAC tournament

LINCOLN - No. 9 Fremont will head into postseason play on an upswing following a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-19) sweep of Lincoln Southeast Thursday.

“Their tempo is slow and we like to play fast, so I just felt like we were never in our groove today, but in the same breath, we knew the tip was working,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “We don’t like to tip and we were stubborn about it at first and then switched our game.”

The Tigers had no trouble securing set one, doubling up the host Knights at 14-7 at the midpoint of the set before maintaining its wide lead on the way to a 25-12 set win.

The second set was much more tightly contested, but Fremont ended it on a 7-3 run to take a two-set advantage.

Fremont was on track to cruise to the sweep, holding a 19-10 advantage only for Southeast to claw back within two points, 20-18.

“Things were going well and then we relaxed again,” Nelsen said. “We got to twenty real easy and then everything after that was a struggle. In the end, we talked about no matter who is across the net from us, we have to stay focused.”

Following a Fremont timeout, the Tigers put together a 6-1 run to close out the match with Grace Williams putting down the final kill - her seventh of the match to go along with four blocks, two solo.

Mattie Dalton and Ellah Hofer both reached double-digits in kills with Dalton securing 12 and Hofer landing 10 while hitting .450. Brylee Nelsen added eight kills while dishing out 23 assists.

Hofer and Nelsen also both landed three ace serves in the win.

Fremont begins the postseason Tuesday, entering the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and will host the opening round and semifinals.

“We’ve always been in the bottom of the HAC for a lot of years and so to go from being at the bottom to hosting it, we really have set out to prove to ourselves and the seniors (we can compete in conference),” Nelsen said.

The Tigers will face either No. 7 seed Norfolk or No. 10 seed Lincoln Northeast at 5 p.m. Tuesday. A win would advance Fremont to the 6:30 p.m. semifinals for a possible match-up with No. 3 seed Lincoln Pius X, who will face either No. 6 seed Grand Island or No. 11 seed Kearney in their opening round match-up.

“The seniors want to leave a legacy and their whole goal is to prove that Fremont volleyball isn’t the old Fremont volleyball,” Nelsen said. “I am excited to see if they can accomplish that.”

