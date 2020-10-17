Fremont receives No. 12 seed in Class A football playoffs

The regular season came to a close on a sour note for Fremont, falling 40-7 to No. 10 Millard North.

The Tigers got a pick-me-up Saturday morning as the NSAA revealed the Class A state playoff bracket.

Fremont was given the No. 12 seed will host No. 21 seed Papillion-La Vista South Friday at Heedum Field. The winner of the opening round game gets a showdown with No. 5 seed Elkhorn South.

Due the Omaha Public Schools cancelling fall sports, the NSAA adopted a 24-team playoff bracket with the top eight teams - Bellevue West, Westside, Millard South, Lincoln Southeast, Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Gretna (listed in descending order from No. 1 to 8) - receiving byes.

The selection committee used wildcard points without the replacement games included, any replacement games played by schools, rankings send in from all 24 head coaches excluding their own team, head-to-head match-ups and some media polls to set the bracket.

The Tigers last playoff appearance was 2017. Their last playoff win was in 1998.

Micah Moore score the lone touchdown in Fremont's loss Friday night, punching in a two yard score to stop a 21-0 run by the Mustangs.