The Fremont boys soccer team remains in search of its first win of the year after falling 5-1 to Grand Island Saturday.

“For us, it’s our mentality,” said Fremont coach Jeremy Tosaya. “At this point we are used to losing at this point, which is disappointing. We’ve got to find a way to compete. It’s not a talent issue, this team is talented, we just have to find a way to compete.”

The Tigers took double damage on Grand Island’s opening goal midway through the cold, windy opening half at Fremont Middle School.

Keeper Caleb Kirby, making his first start of the season after being sidelined with a hand injury, was kicked going for a save and had to leave the contest with an arm injury. He did not return to the game.

“I feel really bad for Kirby,” Tosaya said. “We were just going to play him for a half and see how he felt.”

Fremont answered with a set piece goal off a corner kick.

JanCarlos Magana Lineras found the head of Jose Martinez Magana, who slid the ball past the Islander’s diving keeper.

“We had good runs and JonCarlos places the ball really well,” Tosaya said.

Grand Island regained the lead just before the half to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The Islanders broke the game open with three goals in rapid succession midway through the second half to set the final score.

Fremont (0-11) hosts Lincoln Southwest in its final game of the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.