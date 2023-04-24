Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan wins Oakland-Craig quad

Bergan wins Oakland-Craig quad

Bergan’s Evan Wolf shot a +7, 42, Monday at the Oakland Golf Club to lead the Knights to a team title at the Oakland-Craig quad.

Prep baseball ratings, 4/18

Prep baseball ratings, 4/18

After the first round of conference tournaments, a new No. 1 has emerged and plenty of movement in all three classes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nebraska's Matt Rhule on Frank Solich "someone I've always looked up to"