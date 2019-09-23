Fremont High School blanked Lincoln Southeast 12-0 in reserve softball action Thursday night.
Mia Knigge had a home runs, double and single for the Tigers. Jaiden Rensch, Adisyn Mendlik, Bethany Miller, Maggie McClain, Emily Johnson, Grace Johnson and Breena Walkenhorst also had hits.
Walkenhorst pitched the shutout to help the Tigers improve to 7-4.
"My girls were looking for some redemption after being defeated by the Knights last weekend," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "they did a great job of cleaning up their defense and they dominated at the plate."