Fremont High School improved to 6-4 on the reserve softball season recently.
The Tigers went 2-1 in the Lincoln North Star Tournament on Saturday. FHS lost 12-9 to Lincoln Southeast before beating Lincoln Northeast 17-0 and Lincoln East 11-5.
Against Southeast, Bethany Miller hit a home run and a single while Maggie McClain slugged a triple. Sam Pruss, Ashlynn Tucker and Grace Johnson added singles.
Miller belted a home run in the second inning to spark FHS past the Rockets.
Against the Spartans, Breena Walkhorst and Tucker combined for 14 strikeouts while handling the pitching duties.
On Thursday night, FHS downed Lincoln High 16-1. Walkenhorst threw a one-hitter and struck out six.