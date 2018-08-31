Fremont High School used an eight-run second inning to defeat Lincoln East 11-1 on Thursday night in reserve softball action.
FHS scored two in the first before breaking the game open in the second.
Shalome Worthy, Sydney Hurst, Samantha Pruss, Adisyn Mendlik, Hailey Newill, Mia Knigge, and Ashlynn Tucker all had singles for the Tigers.
Hailey Newill struck out four and picked up the win for the Tigers, 2-2.
"We did a great job of taking advantage of Spartan mistakes tonight," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "We were disciplined at the plate and that really made the difference in our offense."
The Tigers play Tuesday at Norfolk.