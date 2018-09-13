The Fremont High School reserve softball team split a pair of games recently.
The Tigers defeated Elkhorn South 15-3 in three innings.
Emma Sorensen, Tania Gleason, Shalome Worthy, Hadeley Dowty and Sydney Hurst all had singles while Emma Hanson and Emma Sorensen had doubles in a seven-run first inning.
Mia Knigge and Hurst also added doubles later in the game. Breena Walkenhorst struck out four to get the win.
Lincoln Pius downed the Tigers 10-8.
Dowty, Ashlynn Tucker, Emma Sorensen, Worthy, Hailey Newill and Maddie Everitt had singles for FHS.
Dowty and Newill shared pitching duties, striking out three.
Fremont is 6-4 on the season.