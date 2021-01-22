Fremont returns to form with blowout win

The Fremont experienced a shock to its system against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night.
The Silver Hawks held the Lady Tigers to just nine points in the first half in what would eventually be a 56-51 loss, just their third of the season.
By Wednesday afternoon, Fremont had flushed the loss and got back to work.
“After that game, it would have been pretty easy to fold up the tent,” Flynn said. “But for us to dig down and continue to battle the second half, I thought that did a lot for our character. That’s the way we came out and practiced that next day.
“A sign of a good team is not to have a let down. Even though we were disappointed with that loss, I really thought they came back the next day and practiced well.”
The Fremont girls basketball team returned to form Friday night, throttling Lincoln Southeast 55-21 in front of a homecoming night crowd.
“We really wanted to come out and establish ‘32 minutes’ where we get off to a good star,” Flynn said. “We had a wake-up call at Southwest where they came out and were the aggressor early. We wanted to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Just three days removed from their worst offensive half of the season, the Lady Tigers put on a clinic in the opening 16 minutes of action.
Fremont pounced on the Knights, opening up an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was even more dominant as the Lady Tigers stretched their lead into the 20’s by halftime, 33-10.
Fremont put the finishing touches on the blowout win with a 12-0 run to start the second half, leading to a 51-13 lead.
The fourth quarter featured a running clock and a plethora of Lady Tigers getting game action.
“We were still able to get everybody in a little bit and I think they feel good about that,” Flynn said.
Taylor McCabe led Fremont in scoring with 18 points. Sarah Shepard added 15 points with the bulk of her scoring coming in the third quarter.
Fremont shot 42% from the field, but were just 4 of 22 from three—a season low in both made three-pointers and percentage (18%).
The Lady Tigers defense produced 19 steals in the win.
Fremont will have week to prepare for its next pair of games, hosting Norfolk Friday, Jan. 29, then travelling to Bellevue East the following day, Saturday, Jan. 30