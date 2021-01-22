Fremont returns to form with blowout win

The Fremont experienced a shock to its system against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night.

The Silver Hawks held the Lady Tigers to just nine points in the first half in what would eventually be a 56-51 loss, just their third of the season.

By Wednesday afternoon, Fremont had flushed the loss and got back to work.

“After that game, it would have been pretty easy to fold up the tent,” Flynn said. “But for us to dig down and continue to battle the second half, I thought that did a lot for our character. That’s the way we came out and practiced that next day.

“A sign of a good team is not to have a let down. Even though we were disappointed with that loss, I really thought they came back the next day and practiced well.”

The Fremont girls basketball team returned to form Friday night, throttling Lincoln Southeast 55-21 in front of a homecoming night crowd.

“We really wanted to come out and establish ‘32 minutes’ where we get off to a good star,” Flynn said. “We had a wake-up call at Southwest where they came out and were the aggressor early. We wanted to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”