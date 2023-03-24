OMAHA—There are new names in new positions, but the brand of baseball was the same for Fremont.

The Tigers swiped bases like they were free to power the offense while the pitching staff held the opposition to just nine hits in a pair of run-rule wins Friday.

Fremont put down Omaha West View 12-2 in the opening game of the doubleheader then followed it up with an 11-1 win over Crete to secure the first two wins of the year.

“We tell our guys that’s what we want,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. “Games like today are good for developing that confidence, but it was also just good to be out on the baseball field and not have to rep stuff in an outfield or a gym.

Across the two games, the Tigers were credited with 21 stolen bases—16 coming against Crete.

“I really feel like that makes us a different baseball team when we can run bases like that,” Hayden said.

Brandt Phillips didn’t give himself a chance to steal any bases with his opening hit against West View, ripping a triple to right in the top of the first. Jariel Ortiz brought him in with a single to get the Tigers on the board.

Fremont broke the game open in the second with four runs, stringing together three-straight singles to start the frame before cashing each runner in.

The Tigers added a single run in the third and fourth inning, countering West View’s pair of runs in the bottom of the third to set the lead at 7-2.

A five-run fifth inning highlighted by a two-run RBI single by Phillips with the bases loaded put the Tigers in position to end the game two innings early.

Dom Escovedo obliged, working around a two-out single to secure the complete game win.

He worked through the five innings while allowing five hits and striking out four.

Fremont set the tone in game two with an opening one-two punch of starting pitcher Clay Hedges striking out a pair of Cardinals followed by the offense putting up four runs.

Hedges in his first varsity appearance with the Tigers struck out six while scattering four hits in four innings of work.

“He had good command and good control all day,” Hayden said. “His two-seamer was running real nice. That’s the kind of guy that we need him to be this year.”

Fremont extended its lead with a run in the second as Jackson Cyza scored on a misplayed ball put into play by Ryan Dix.

The Tigers poured in four more runs in the bottom of the third to widen the gap to 9-0.

Crete got a run back in the top of the fifth inning, taking advantage of a lead-off walk issued by reliever Logan Eggen.

Eggen escaped a bases loaded jam after issuing a pair of two-out walks with a runner aboard by getting a ground out to second.

An RBI single by Eggen got the run back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Cyza, who reached on a lead-off walk.

Three batters later, Caden Wray lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Ortiz, who came on to pinch run for Eggen, and invoke the run rule for a second time on the afternoon.

Fremont will play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Gretna.