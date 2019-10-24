Fremont hosted a junior varsity and middle school cross country invitational on Friday at Clemmons Park.
Avry LaFavor of the Tigers won the girls’ JV race in 20:30.70. Teammate Madison Ustohal was the runner-up in 21:55.97 while Alex Sasse was third in 21:57.55.
Janice Nelsen (23:01.22) was fourth while Jenna Knuppel placed fifth (23:01.61). Katie Bertram (25:49), McKenna Olson (25:49.85), Amelia Knosp (26:01.61) and Paige Sandness ((26:12.24) nabbed the 10th through 13th places.
Braden Taylor of the Tigers won the boys’ JV race in 17:41.66. Fremont also captured the next seven place. Zac McGeorge was second in 18:02.51, followed by Domingo Perez (18:19.61), Christian Andrade (18:31.64), Tristan Thurlow (18:37.01), Jesus Villasenor (18:52.16), Turner Blick (18:55.02) and Ricky Estrada (18:58.19).
Hazem Santos of FHS was 11th in 19:08.62 while Matthew Ondracek was 12th in 19:09.28. Maxwell Brown finished 13th in 19:10.43.
In the girls’ middle school race, Britt Prince of Fremont earned top honors in 7:12.50. Hailey O’Daniel of Arlington was second in 7:40.
Maris Dahl (7:56.53) and Ayva Darmento (8:28.58) of the Tigers were third and fourth, respectively. Mallory Lackey (8:48.16) and Maddie McBratney (8:58.95) of FMS were seventh and eighth, respectively.
Juan Gonzalez of Fremont won the boys’ middle school race in 6:55.94. Teammate Noah Miller was second in 7:06.58 while Nolan May of Arlington placed third in 7:13.41.
Nate Jones of the Tigers finished fourth in 7:16.32. Mikey Saxton placed sixth in 7:21.96 while Tyler Harrill was 12th in 7:42.20.