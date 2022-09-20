Fremont runs win streak to eight with senior night sweep

Fremont softball celebrated its seniors with a pair of wins over Columbus Monday, claiming wins of 9-1 and 7-5.

The Tigers trailed only for a half inning in the opening game, erasing Columbus’ one-run lead in the top of the first with two runs of its own in the bottom half.

Maggie McClain drove in a pair with a single to left.

Emma Tucker, one of the four seniors honored along with McClain, Tatum Moore and Ella Cooper, doubled Fremont’s lead in the second with a two-run bomb, following up a double by Moore.

Cooper joined the senior send-off with a solo shot in the top of the third to make it a 5-1 Tigers lead.

Fremont secured its final four runs in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run home run by Karina Capron and a a passed ball.

Cooper led Fremont at the plate, going 3-for-3 and also picked up the win in the circle with eight strikeouts in four innings.

Makenna McGee struck out two to close the door in the fifth.

Fremont jumped out to a big lead in the second game, hanging five runs in the top of the fifth.

Capron launched her second home run of the game, a solo shot, to start the scoring.

A two-run double by Avery Gossett followed by a home run by Zoey Bisson cleared the bases and set the Tigers lead at 5-0 after one frame.

Capron scored on a passed ball in the second for the Tigers only run of the inning.

McClain tallied Fremont’s final run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Tigers a 7-2 lead.

Columbus rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to set the final score at 7-5.

McGee earned the win going three innings while allowing four hits and two runs with two strikeouts.

Tayler Evans tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing five run hits and two runs.

Fremont (19-6) have won each of their last eight games.