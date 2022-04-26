Fremont scores double-digits for second-straight win

Fremont lit up the scoreboard for a second-straight game, run-ruling Lincoln Northeast 14-4 Tuesday night.

The Tigers combined for 13 hits led by a 4-for-4 effort from Carter Sintek, who finished with two singles, two doubles, four RBI and three runs.

On the mound, the senior tossed all five frames, striking out six while allowing just three hits and three walks.

“Carter pitched a great ball game for us and obviously swung the bat really, really well,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden.

The senior laced his first double in the bottom of the first, scoring the first two runs of the night. He came around to score on an RBI groundout from Cal Janke.

Fremont strung together three-straight singles, all bringing in runs, to set the score at 6-0 at the end of one.

“We put together some really good at-bats with runners in scoring position,” Hayden said. “Those are the right pieces and we are building in the right way.”

The six-run lead stood until the fourth when the wheels briefly fell off for the Tigers.

A one-out single coupled by three-straight walks from Sintek brought in the first Rocket run.

A fielder’s choice, an error and a bloop single just past second base got Northeast to within two, 6-4.

“That’s about as complete of a ball game that we’ve played this year if we can get rid of two outs in the fourth,” Hayden said.

The Tigers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame, two runs coming on a double from Sintek that scored Julius Cortes from first. Sintek took two extra bases on the throw home then an errant throw to third.

Fremont put the game to bed in the fifth, tallying six runs in the fifth.

Jackson Cyza brought in the game-winning run with a single up the middle.

Fremont will host a triangular Saturday against Elkhorn South and Grand Island.

First pitch for the Tigers will be at 10 a.m. against the Storm and will conclude the day against the Islanders. Elkhorn South and Grand Island will play in between the two Fremont games.

