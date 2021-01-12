Fremont scores four goals in third period to beat Omaha Metro

The Fremont hockey team overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Omaha Metro 5-3 on Sunday at Sidner Ice Area.

The Tigers were down 3-1 with four minutes to play when they started their comeback.

Hunter Griffis got Fremont within a goal off an assist from Ty Hallberg with four minutes left.

Reese Franzen provided the equalizer a minute and 11 seconds later, knotting the game up at 3-3.

Less than a minute later, Hallberg pushed Fremont in front with his first goal of the game then put the cherry on top of the comeback with an open net goal to set the final score.

Metro provided the only goal of the opening period to take a 1-0 lead.

Griffis tied the game at 1-1 at the 10:18 mark of the second period, finishing off a pass from Hallberg.

Metro scored two goals in the final 2:38 of the second period, including one with 5.7 seconds left in the frame to take a two-goal lead into the final period.

Goalie Aaron Petty finished the night with eight saves on 11 shots while the Tiger offense put in 28 shots on Metro goalie Evan Pane.

Fremont returns top the ice at noon Saturday on the road against the Lincoln Capitals before returning to Sidner Ice Arena Sunday for a clash with Papillion. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. Sunday.

