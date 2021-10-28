Fremont secures at-large bid for state tournament

The wait is over for Fremont volleyball.

After 38 years and one final night to tally the wildcard points, the Tigers are officially going back to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 1983.

Fremont claimed the eighth and final spot at the Class A tournament with 44.2667 wild card points, edging out Lincoln Pius X by .181.

"When I took over the program, I asked the girls what was their ultimate dream, every one of them said we just want to play in Lincoln," said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen.

The Tigers enter the tournament with a record of 22-8 after falling in straight-sets to Omaha Westside in the Class A-7 district championship match (25-23, 25-22, 25-10) Wednesday night.

For two sets, Fremont went toe-to-toe with the Warriors in a slugfest, yet never found a set win.

“It’s heartbreaking because I really feel like we outplayed them the first two sets,” Nelsen said. “We beat them to 20 and then froze and a little bit of that is experience in a game like this.”

Despite the paperback-novel-perfect dark and stormy night outside the Westside gym and a few tears shed on the court, the loss did not eliminate Fremont from the final tournament of the fall.

With the help of all the No. 1 seeds winning their districts, the Tigers' postseason path crystalized, adding another milestone for a program in the midst of its first winning season since 2014.

"When I started figuring out who is back on what team and you throw in transfers and I looked what we had back, I started to say, hey I think we can be a top ten team, people laughed - not meanly but they laughed," Nelsen said. "I thought maybe I am crazy, then we hit the gym in August and went through summer league and I thought we could do this. And to have the seniors trust in me, a first-year head coach, ... for them to believe in me and say coach you are right and do what I've asked, it's unreal. They have left their mark on Fremont forever."

It is a fitting return for Fremont to the state tournament as it is the 50th year of the NSAA State Volleyball championships and the Tigers were one of the eight schools to qualify for the inaugural tournament, reaching the semifinals that year.

This will be 10th appearance all-time for Fremont, which is 8-8 all-time at the state tournament.

The Tigers will be the No. 8 seed in the tournament and face top seeded and undefeated Papillion-La Vista South in the opening round.

The Class A state tournament begins Nov. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0