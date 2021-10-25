Fremont secures back-to-back winning seasons with OT thriller against Pius X

Nothing more to play for than the finale of a football season gave more than 1,900 fans at Aldrich Field more than enough to fill their desires.

Fremont scored in the first overtime and added an extra point to post a 42-41 victory over Lincoln Pius X on Friday night, in a game of big plays, goal-line blasts and surprising defense.

"I think we did everything we could to get this win and finish out the season right," said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. "Pius was everything that a great team can be and we managed to find just enough to win."

The victory helped Fremont notch a 5-4 record, marking the first time since 1985 that the Tigers had posted back-to-back winning seasons. Pius X finished at 2-7, but Thunderbolt coach Ryan Kearney said he couldn't have asked for more.

"(We) got some big rushing yards and we were focused throughout," he said. "Fremont had just a little bit more. But you expect that kind of game from them and I think they expected us to give them all we could."

Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek, who threw for two touchdowns and 262 yards, scored on two running plays, including a 1-yard plunge in overtime to set up a game-winning extra point by Nathan Jones.

"It's funny with all those points that we got, it was the defense we needed to win this one," Sintek said.

Pius X took a 21-7 halftime lead. But Fremont's Drew Sellon intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a score less than two minutes into the second half.

The Tigers tied the game for the first time on a 3-yard run by Micah Moore, but the Thunderbolts bounced right back with an eight-play scoring drive that started with an interception by Jack Schafers and ended with a touchdown run by Matt Bohy. But the Thunderbolts' attempt for two points failed.

Fremont bounced back on a 75-yard screen pass from Sintek to Jax Sorensen and took the lead on a kick from Jones.

The Bolts, who picked up 155 yards rushing and three touchdown runs by Bohy, rebounded for a pair of passes from Tyrus Petsche to Bohy and Sammy Manzitto to help set up a 15-yard scoring run by Petsche with 3:27 left in regulation. He ran for a two-point conversion.

But Fremont tied the game on a sneak by Sintek, who completed passes of 43, 10 and 18 yards on the next possession.

"That pick-six by Sellon got us going in a game that could've gotten away and our offense did a great job to answer every time Pius scored," Jennings said.

Sellon's defense sparked the Tigers to the win, but his offensive production vaulted him to Fremont record books.

The senior finished with eight catches for 164 yards - a career-best in the yardage department - to finish his career with 102 receptions, overtaking his brother Jake Sellon the program record for career receptions. Sellon also vaulted to the top of the single-season receiving yards records, finishing the year with 827, bettering the mark of 784 yards set last season by Dawson Glause.

Kearney said he was glad to see his team play one of its best games of the season.

"We played so free and showed just how good we could be," he said. "Bohy ran well. Petsche ran well and I think our offensive line really played great."

Jennings said his team was inspired by former coach Gerry Gdowski, who spoke to the Tigers on Thursday.

"He was the coach the last time we had back-to-back winning seasons and I think that fired this team up," he said.

Sintek added, "It was pretty cool to have him talk to us and really charge us up no matter if we were going to the playoffs or whatever."

Fremont was left out of the Class A playoffs, ending the year 17th in the Class A wildcard points and are the only team with a winning season not to play a postseason contest.

