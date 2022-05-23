Fremont secures five all-class gold medals

With the all-class gold medals tallied from the 2022 edition of the state track meet, Fremont added some extra hardware to their haul from Omaha.

The Tigers produced five all-class gold times, sweeping both the boys and girls 4x400m and 4x800m's top times as well as Drew Sellon pulling in the pole vault honor.

The boys 4x400m, ran by Micah Moore, Sellon, Braden Taylor and Tyson Baker, ran a 3:22.68

Sellon's final height of 15' was matched by two other competitors, Creighton Prep's Paul Lampert and McCook's Branson McDonald, but his first attempt clears from 13'6" to 14'6" put him alone at the top.

In the 4x800m, Baker, Paul Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miller and Taylor proved to be five seconds faster than the state with a final time of 7:48.81.

Baker's Class A 400m winning time of 49.72 was only outmatched by Sidney's 49.42 in Class B.

The Class A state champion Tigers are also the All-Class state champions, compiling 79 team points with the three other classes mixed in.

Fremont's first state title of the weekend also proved to be golden with Taylor McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl and Lucy Dillon running a 9:17.34.

Tania Gleason's lean at the line in the 4x400m proved to be enough to get her cohorts Sydney Glause, McCabe and Dillon the all-class gold along with the state title in the event with a 3:59.39.

The Tigers also finished second in the all-class gold team scoring.

All-Class Gold Boys

100 meters: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central (:10.54).

200: Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep (:21.33).

400: Mitchell Deer, Sidney (:49.42).

800: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (1:52.32).

1,600: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (4:16.34).

3,200: Carson Noecker, Hartington CC (9:16.05).

110 hurdles: Xander Provance, Chadron (:14.46).

300 hurdles: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central (:38.46).

400 relay: Bellevue West (Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Ashler Jenkins, LJ Richardson) (:41.69).

1,600 relay: Fremont (Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker) (3:22.68).

3,200 relay: Fremont (Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miler, Taylor) (7:48.81).

Shot put: Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest (58-5).

Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South (185-6).

High jump: Carter Nelson, Ainsworth (6-10).

Pole vault: Drew Sellon, Fremont (15-0).

Long jump: Adam Dugger, McCook (23-5¾).

Triple jump: Lloyd, Omaha Central (50-3½).

Girls

100 meters: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High (:11.64).

200: DeFrand, Lincoln High (:23.74).

400: Sadie Millard, Millard West (:56.80).

800: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside (2:10.16).

1,600: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South (4:51.67).

3,200: Sievers, Elkhorn South (10:27.74).

100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran (:14.33).

300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X (:43.45).

400 relay: Lincoln High (SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, DeFrand) (:47.53).

1,600 relay: Fremont (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon, Tania Gleason) (3:59.39).

3,200 relay: Fremont (McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl, Dillon) (9:17.34).

Shot put: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City (47-5¼).

Discus: Madison Smith, Gothenburg (138-6).

High jump: Bryn McNair, Chase County (5-8).

Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South (12-6).

Long jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside (19-6¼).

Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, Millard South (39-7).

