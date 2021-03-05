Fremont secures spot in first-ever state title game

LINCOLN - The word Fremont coach Kelly Flynn comes back to night in and night out is confidence.
Confidence in shooting, in ball handling, in the game plan.
That’s what he preached to the Lady Tigers when junior leading scorer Taylor McCabe fouled out with a minute, 11 seconds left and Fremont grasping a five-point lead.
“I was a little bit worried when Taylor fouled out because we don’t finish out too many close games without her out on the floor,” Flynn said.
So, he returned to the tried and true message that had gotten the Lady Tigers to the cusp of history.
“All those girls are leaders and all of them have been through big games, so that’s what we tried to continue to talk to confidence,” Flynn said.
Fremont rode out the final minute and change to secure its spot in the program’s first state championship game, outlasting No. 2 Millard South in a whirlwind affair 70-64.
“Definitely different,” McCabe said on watching the final moments of the game. “I feel like I got to enjoy it a little more at the end. I knew we were going to win, I really did. Would I have wanted myself to be on the floor, absolutely, of course, but it doesn’t always work out that way.”
Millard South blitzed Fremont out of the gate, opening up an 11-4 lead in the early proceeding.
“We knew that when they are fresh, they are really, really athletic and they are all playing the exact same why and they thrive on that,” Flynn said. “We wanted to weather that press. They had a really good punch right off the bat.”
The Lady Tigers countered with a 14-4 run to take their first lead of the night. Senior Charli Earth capped off Fremont’s scoring with a transition lay-up to make it an 18-15 game.
Millard South answered right back, hitting a halfcourt heave to tie the game at 18-all at the end of one.
Millard South put together an 8-0 run to open the second frame, jumping up 28-20.
Freshman McKenna Murphy, who finished with seven points, stopped the bleeding and kick started a 15-2 push to pull Fremont in front 35-30.
The run was fueled by drives to the basket by the Lady Tigers offense.
“We’ve learned through the season if we aren’t hitting, we’ve got to take it to the basket,” Bryant said.
Sophomore Emmalee Sheppard knocked down the lone 3-pointer of the half for Fremont to give the Lady Tigers a 31-28 advantage.
Fremont, which averages 9.4 3-pointers a game and shoots the deep ball at a 38% clip as a team, was held to just 2 of 13 shooting from long range.
“We are so used to hitting six, eight, ten three’s, but I like the way (McCabe) changed her game and really started playing that mid range jumper because the three’s weren’t there,” Flynn said.
McCabe, who averaged four triples a game, was kept to an 0 of 5 shooting night from behind the arc, but getting to the basket has been a point of emphasis for the Iowa-commit this season to expand her offensive tool set.
“That was something that I wanted to get better at,” McCabe said. “Getting strong in the weight room was a big part of my offseason, so I am pretty proud with how far I’ve come with that.”
She scored 14 of her 18 points in the paint.
Fremont was 25 of 40 on shots inside the arc.
“It shows that while we are a shooting team, we can do other things and still win big-time game,” McCabe said.
This is the second fewest three’s Fremont has made in a win in the Flynn-era.
“We don’t always need the three’s, they are just more fun when you are hitting them,” Flynn said.
Millard South rallied to cut the deficit to three, 40-37, going into the halftime break on a pair of frees with .3 seconds left in the half.
Fremont briefly opened up a seven-point advantage out of the second half gates before the Patriots reigned in the Lady Tigers with a 5-0 spurt.
Both sides traded baskets until the third quarter ended in a 56-56 deadlock.
Fremont never trailed in the final period, scoring five straight points to start the frame and holding on from there.
“We’ve been working for this the whole season,” said Fremont junior Macy Bryant. “I am ecstatic.”
The Lady Tigers finished with four scorers in double-figures led by McCabe’s 18. Earth went for 14 points and seven rebounds.
Bryant put together a 13-point, 10-board double-double. Sarah Shepard added 13 points as well.
The win sets up the conclusion of the Fremont- Lincoln Pius X trilogy.
The Thunderbolts won both of the previous match-ups, taking game one 66-62 and the second game - in the HAC tournament championship game - 79-67.
“We got beat both times, but we were in both games,” Flynn said. “I think as a team that we will be confident that we can play with them.”
Pius is coming off a 47-38 win over Omaha Central which featured Alexis Markowski going for 30 points and 27 rebounds.
In the last meeting between FHS and Pius, Markowski totalled 42 points and 22 rebounds.
“She is going to get a bunch, we aren’t going to stop her, but we really hope we can outscore the team,” Flynn said.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The championship game, it is electrifying,” Flynn said. “I don’t know if it can be any more fun than this one tonight, but those championship games, they make them pretty special here.”
Championship game notes:
Fremont is has a handful of state records in play as they take on Pius.
With a 72 point effort in the opener and 70 points in the semifinals, if the Lady Tigers score 73 points in the championship game, they would match Omaha Marian's 205 state tournament points set in 2001.
Another Flynn coached squad owns the all class record of 235 points in a single week in Lincoln - set by the 2000 South Sioux City squad.
Fremont is averaging 70 points per game.
McCabe enters Saturday's game with 104 3-pointers. She needs three triples to match her output last season and six to title the Nebraska state record.
For her career, McCabe is sitting at 283 3-pointers - the fourth most all-time - with 10 3-pointers separating her from third all time (293, Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian).
As a team, Fremont has knocked down 237 3-pointers - Macy Bryant's 3-pointer in the second half of Friday's win pushed the Lady Tigers into sole possession of the record. Second all-time is nine triples away at 246 set by Seward in 2012-13.