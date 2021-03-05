Fremont secures spot in first-ever state title game

“We are so used to hitting six, eight, ten three’s, but I like the way (McCabe) changed her game and really started playing that mid range jumper because the three’s weren’t there,” Flynn said.

McCabe, who averaged four triples a game, was kept to an 0 of 5 shooting night from behind the arc, but getting to the basket has been a point of emphasis for the Iowa-commit this season to expand her offensive tool set.

“That was something that I wanted to get better at,” McCabe said. “Getting strong in the weight room was a big part of my offseason, so I am pretty proud with how far I’ve come with that.”

She scored 14 of her 18 points in the paint.

Fremont was 25 of 40 on shots inside the arc.

“It shows that while we are a shooting team, we can do other things and still win big-time game,” McCabe said.

This is the second fewest three’s Fremont has made in a win in the Flynn-era.

“We don’t always need the three’s, they are just more fun when you are hitting them,” Flynn said.

Millard South rallied to cut the deficit to three, 40-37, going into the halftime break on a pair of frees with .3 seconds left in the half.