Dylan Kor ran the football just like he has done many times during his career at Fremont High School, but this time he knew something wasn’t right.
Kor, a senior-to-be for the Tigers, was participating in a team camp at Omaha Bryan in early June when he suffered some misfortune.
“It was just a normal run up the middle,” the running back/linebacker said. “I broke through and — me being stubborn — I wouldn’t go down. Some kid came and hit me on the knee just right. Everything just kind of happened in that (second).”
Kor looked down and knew something had happened to his leg.
“The first thing I noticed was that my kneecap was out of place,” he said. “I had adrenaline going through me so there really wasn’t pain. The main thing going through my mind was that I might miss my senior season. That was really the toughest part.”
Kor eventually visited Dr. Justin Harris of Nebraska Orthopedic. While Kor knew his kneecap was dislocated, it was also revealed that he had suffered a torn MCL and a torn meniscus. The good news? No surgery was needed. Surgery would’ve likely ended his season before it started.
“Dr. Harris took a look at my MRI and X-rays,” Kor said. “I do have a little fracture in my knee, but it is nothing too bad. He took a look at my kneecap and did some strength tests. He determined that surgery wouldn’t make (the leg) any stronger. My body was already healing up. I didn’t need surgery, but I faced a lot of physical therapy.”
While Kor is hopeful he will be back in time for the Tigers’ season opener Aug. 24 against Lincoln Northeast, he might miss the first couple of games.
“We are pushing for Week 1, but the doctor mentioned it could be a couple of games that I’m out for,” he said. “I actually jogged a little bit a few days ago. It is healing up pretty nicely.”
Kor led the Tigers with 53 solo tackles as a junior while earning Fremont Tribune All-Area linebacker honors.
“He absolutely lives and breathes football,” Fremont coach Seth McClain told the Tribune. “He would play it every day, all day if he could. He is fast and agile and can cover a lot of ground. He doesn’t miss tackles.”
Kor played a major role in the Tigers’ first postseason appearance since 2006. In addition to being a leader on defense, he rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns out of the backfield. He also caught 13 passes for 121 yards and two more scores.
“I thought last year was phenomenal for me,” he said. “I got to contribute on offense which was something I really didn’t get to do as a sophomore. I got to play with some really good players and we made the playoffs after not being there for so many years. I felt like we succeeded with our goals.”
Kor recovered a Papillion-La Vista fumble in the closing minute of the regular-season finale. The play clinched the 39-36 win for the Tigers and sent them to the playoffs.
“Landing on that fumble and having all my teammates around me, hugging me and celebrating was probably one of the best moments — if not the best moment — in the season for me,” Kor said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
While Kor’s offseason hit a detour with the injury, he has done everything he can to get back on the field. He has strengthened the leg through biking and elliptical machine work.
“I’ve also done low-weight leg presses, but probably my most hated thing is the wall sit,” he said. “Those are brutal.”
While his teammates have participated in 7-on-7 events and camps, Kor has stayed positive and patient in his journey back to health.
“It is hard to sit on the sidelines when there are team activities, but I just try to be there and be a leader for our team,” he said. “I want to help the coaches get the next guy ready.”
All-Area selections Riley Harms (quarterback), Jake Sellon (receiver) and Bergan Hofer (offensive line) graduated in May, but several key players return for FHS.
“I think this team can go to the playoffs again,” Kor said. “We have a little bit better of a schedule this year and we don’t have to go against powerhouses like Creighton Prep or Kearney. We’ve got guys ready to step up and fill the roles of last year’s seniors. We’re still going to compete.”
Some colleges have already indicated an interest in Kor for football. He hopes to have a solid final prep season and go on to the next level.
“That is something that I 100 percent want to do,” he said.
First, however, his priority is to get back on the field and help the Tigers have a memorable 2018 season.
“I think Fremont is going to have a great year,” he said. “We’re definitely not going to fall off.”