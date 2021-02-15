Fremont sets new records at HAC meet

Fremont junior Karsen Jesse’s expectations heading into Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference 200-yard freestyle were to shave a tiny bit off of her preliminary time to contend for the conference crown.

Jesse had already broken the school record in the race Friday night, posting a time of 1:57.83.

“I expect to drop half a second, maybe a second to win by a little bit and then I dropped three more,” Jesse said.

Jesse blitzed through the finals in 1:54.31 to win the event as the lone Fremont swimmer to capture a HAC individual title.

“Karsen was able to find another level and turn it on in the third fifty and the last fifty she pulled away a kicked really hard,” Fremont coach David Struble said. “That was a very shocking swim, but also with how hard she works and how talented she is, I was surprised, but at the same time I wasn’t.”

Jesse also took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay to a fourth place finish and a fifth place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Lady Tigers finished sixth in the team standings with 158 points. The Tigers also took sixth, claiming 146 team points.