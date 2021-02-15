Fremont sets new records at HAC meet

Fremont junior Karsen Jesse’s expectations heading into Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference 200-yard freestyle were to shave a tiny bit off of her preliminary time to contend for the conference crown.
Jesse had already broken the school record in the race Friday night, posting a time of 1:57.83.
“I expect to drop half a second, maybe a second to win by a little bit and then I dropped three more,” Jesse said.
Jesse blitzed through the finals in 1:54.31 to win the event as the lone Fremont swimmer to capture a HAC individual title.
“Karsen was able to find another level and turn it on in the third fifty and the last fifty she pulled away a kicked really hard,” Fremont coach David Struble said. “That was a very shocking swim, but also with how hard she works and how talented she is, I was surprised, but at the same time I wasn’t.”
Jesse also took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay to a fourth place finish and a fifth place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Lady Tigers finished sixth in the team standings with 158 points. The Tigers also took sixth, claiming 146 team points.
Jesse wasn’t the only Tiger to stamp their name in the record books at the meet with four different program records falling on the girl’s and boy’s side.
John Monson broke one of the oldest records in the Fremont record book, clocking a time of 1:47.90 in the 200-yard freestyle to finish fifth.
His time knocked out the record formerly held by Jeff Evans—a Nebraska High School Hall of Fame inductee, who won all but two races in his high school career.
“That name going down, and it being such an old record was a pretty big feat for John,” Struble said.
Monson finished seven seconds off the leader—who set the new HAC conference meet record in a time of 1:40.07.
“I was swimming my heart out and when I touched the wall, I was seeing stars,” Monson said.
Senior Nathaniel McCellan broke the 100-yard butterfly record, coming in fifth in the race with a time of 54.65. He also took sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.84
Sophomore Connor Christ took sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.52 to put himself at the top of the records in the race.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Landon Lamson, Christ, McClellan and Monson put together a time of 1:41 to finish thin in the race and break the program mark in the event.