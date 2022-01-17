Fremont shoots past Omaha Marian

Fremont drained 14 three-pointers to put away Omaha Marian 78-48 Saturday for a 13th-straight Tiger victory.

The Tigers pulled away early, dropping 25 points in the opening quarter to lead 25-12.

By halftime, Fremont's lead had expanded to 40-24.

The Tigers put the finishing touches on their win in the third quarter, pouring in 22 points to lead 62-42.

Eight different Tigers converted a shot from behind the arc, led by three apiece for McKenna Murphy, who finished with 11 points, and Sarah Shepard, who had 15 points.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 17 points, doing most of her work inside the three-point line.

Macy Bryant added eight points while also hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds.

No. 3 Fremont will host No. 6 Lincoln Southwest at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, Jan. 14.

