 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fremont shoots past Omaha Marian

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_011822_FHS GBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's McKenna Murphy takes a three-point shot during the HAC tournament championship game against Lincoln Pius X.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont drained 14 three-pointers to put away Omaha Marian 78-48 Saturday for a 13th-straight Tiger victory. 

The Tigers pulled away early, dropping 25 points in the opening quarter to lead 25-12. 

By halftime, Fremont's lead had expanded to 40-24. 

The Tigers put the finishing touches on their win in the third quarter, pouring in 22 points to lead 62-42.

Eight different Tigers converted a shot from behind the arc, led by three apiece for McKenna Murphy, who finished with 11 points, and Sarah Shepard, who had 15 points.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 17 points, doing most of her work inside the three-point line. 

Macy Bryant added eight points while also hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds. 

No. 3 Fremont will host No. 6 Lincoln Southwest at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, Jan. 14.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News