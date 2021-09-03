Fremont shutout by North Platte in home opener

Tate Janas set up the first score, looping around the edge of the Fremont defense for a 65-yard run before being brought down on the one-yard line.

Caleb Tonkinson finished off the drive with a QB sneak to extend North Platte’s advantage to 14-0.

Vince Genatone followed Janas’s path for the Bulldogs next big play, beating the Tiger defense to the corner before sprinting away for a 69 yard run to set up the final score of the first quarter, finishing off the drive himself, powering in the final yard needed to set the score at 21-0 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.

Genatone went untouched on his next touchdown run, blazing around the edge of the Fremont defense again for a 52-yard score.

Genatone accounted for 137 yards while Brock Roblee added 68 and Janas ended the night with 62 yards.

North Platte finished with 346 rushing yards on 42 carries and did not attempt a pass in the win.