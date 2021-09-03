Fremont shutout by North Platte in home opener

Fremont picked up 40-yards on their first play of the night Friday against North Platte, then shuffled to just 138 more as the Tigers were shutout by the Bulldogs 34-0 in their home opener.
"That's a good football team that beat us tonight and then we had some mistakes of our own and you combine those two things where we have a couple mistakes and they're a good team, they're going to take advantage of it," said Fremont coach Lee Jennings.
North Platte bookend Friday’s win over Tigers with defensive touchdowns and sandwiched three rushing touchdowns in between to produce the shutout.
The Tigers jumped the Bulldogs early with a 40-yard hook up between Carter Sintek and Drew Sellon on the opening play of the game.
Sintek tried to find Sellon again later in the drive, but the pass was tipped into the air and into the gloves of Ryan Kaminski, who saw nothing but green grass for the next 87-yards to put the Bulldogs in front for good, 7-0.
“That took the wind out of our sails right away,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings.
The Tigers offense was unable to sustain any drives after their first chunk play, punting on the next three possessions.
North Platte parlayed each punt into a touchdown to open up a 27-0 lead at the eight minutes, 47 seconds mark of the second quarter.
Tate Janas set up the first score, looping around the edge of the Fremont defense for a 65-yard run before being brought down on the one-yard line.
Caleb Tonkinson finished off the drive with a QB sneak to extend North Platte’s advantage to 14-0.
Vince Genatone followed Janas’s path for the Bulldogs next big play, beating the Tiger defense to the corner before sprinting away for a 69 yard run to set up the final score of the first quarter, finishing off the drive himself, powering in the final yard needed to set the score at 21-0 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.
Genatone went untouched on his next touchdown run, blazing around the edge of the Fremont defense again for a 52-yard score.
Genatone accounted for 137 yards while Brock Roblee added 68 and Janas ended the night with 62 yards.
North Platte finished with 346 rushing yards on 42 carries and did not attempt a pass in the win.
“We had a pretty good game plan coming in, we felt like to, to try and slow some things down, but they are good at (running the ball),” Jennings said. “We played a little bit of a five man front ...When they saw that, they got outside to the weak side a couple times for a couple big plays. We wanted to take away the inside run, the dive and dive option, and I thought we did take that away, but that kind of leaves us susceptible to the sweep play.”
North Platte lineman Nic Davis tallied the Bulldogs final points of the night, scooping up a Fremont fumble and rumbling 48-yard back for North Platte’s second defensive score of the night.
Fremont (1-1) was held to just 178 yards of total offense, with Sintek throwing for 120 yards on 11 of 18 passing with one interception.
Jax Sorensen was Sintek’s top target on the night, hauling in six receptions for a team-high 46 yards. Sellon was held to just the lone catch for 40 yards on the opening play.
Jon LaDay led the Tigers in rushing with 38 yards on 15 carries. Micah Moore was limited to just 10 rushing attempts and 17 yards.
Fremont remains at home in week three, hosting Benson. The Bunnies are 2-0 on the year and are coming off a 27-21 win over Omaha Northwest.