Fremont shutout on the road

Fremont was shutout by No. 4 Omaha North 42-0 on the road Friday night.

The Vikings put up 14 points in the opening quarter, then poured on 28 in the second quarter to set the halftime and final score at 42-0.

Fremont was held to 64 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Michael Dalton completed four of his 15 passes for 28 yards and was also the team's leading rusher with 23 yards on eight carries.

Jackson Cyza caught two passes for 20 yards including the longest play of the day for the Tigers, an 18 yard reception. He also had an interception.

Brooks Eyler carried the ball eight times for eight yards as the team's second-leading rusher.

Benny Alfaro led Fremont in tackles with eight while Austin Mattson and Titus Richardson each added seven stops.

The Tigers were without standout Hudson Cunnings in the loss.

Fremont (1-7) will conclude their season with a home game against Omaha Northwest (0-7) Friday, Oct. 14, at Heedum Field.

The Huskies are coming off a 57-22 loss to Omaha South and have given up an average of 58 points per game this fall.