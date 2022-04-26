Fremont soccer receives postseason seedings

The Fremont girls soccer team enters the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Class A-1 district and are set to host Millard North on Monday, May 2.

The Tigers took Lincoln East to the wire in their final game of the regular season 2-1 Monday night.

On the other side of Fremont’s bracket is Omaha Marian, who will face the winner of Grand Island and Lincoln North Star.

The other No. 1 seeds in the girls tournament are Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Gretna and Elkhorn South.

The seven district winners and one wild card will advance to the state tournament.

Fremont boys are the No. 4 seed in the Class A-3 district and will host Omaha North Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Tigers enter the postseason with a 4-10 record after a 7-0 loss to Lincoln East Monday.

Fremont beat the Vikings 7-1 in the first game of the year back on March 19.

The winner would face the district’s top seed Papillion-La Vista South.

The other No. 1 seeds in the boys brackets are Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Gretna, Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0