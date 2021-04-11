Fremont soccer survives wild ride against Lincoln North Star with win in penalty kicks

Fremont’s win over Lincoln North Star Saturday featured every facet soccer has to offer.
A hat trick, an own goal, red cards and penalty kicks galore.
“If you had told me we’d miss two PKs, had a red card, missed some empty net goals and still found a way to win and gave up a goal with four minutes left in overtime, I would have thought you were crazy,” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said.
The Tigers survived a wild, physical battle with the Gators Saturday 5-4 in penalty kicks after 100 minutes passed in a 3-3 draw.
“We didn’t play well for most of the match,” Murphy said.
North Star scored the only goal of the opening half in the 25th minute.
Sophomore Joel Barcenas found the back of the net for the first goal of his hat trick eight minutes into the second half to knot the match-up at 1-1.
"Joel made plays, some guys are special (like that)," Murphy said. "Joel's got a strong leg for a sophomore and it's only going to get stronger, but that's just him putting balls on frame and making a play."
Eight minutes later, disaster struck for the Tigers with North Star converting a penalty kick after a foul in the box followed by a red card being assessed to Edwin Rivera, kickstarting a physical and chippy final fifty minutes of action.
Fremont earned back-to-back penalty kicks in less than two minutes of action in the 64th and 65th minute, both stemming from takedowns inside the penalty box on the other side of the field.
Neither of the Tigers uncontested shots found the back of the net.
Barcenas came to Fremont’s rescue in the 67th minute, converting his second free kick into a goal to tie the game at 2-2.
The final 13 minutes and the next ten minutes of the first overtime came and went without a goal.
One minute into the second overtime the left foot of Barcenas struck again, slicing a free kick through a strong headwind to put Fremont in front for the first time in the game.
"I had to put more curve into it because the wind was coming at me, but I still powered it," Barcenas said.
The Tigers lead would last just five minute, ending at their own hands.
Lincoln North Star sent a corner kick into the box in the 96th minute and in an attempt to clear the ball by Jeremy Bernal, the junior sent the ball into their own net.
“You just got to move on, there is no timeouts, so you have to move on the next play,” Murphy said. "Jeremy felt terrible he got own goaled, but he volunteered right away for PKs."
The Tigers ended up not needing Bernal, slated to kick sixth in the shootout, as a North Star miscue gave Fremont the win in five rounds of penalty kicks.
Edgar Morales, Alexis Paz, Kevin Fuentes and Alex Martinez all put home their one-on-one shot with the Lincoln North Star keeper, only for the Gators to answer back.
JanCarlos Magana provided the game-winning penalty kick, drilling the back of the net to give the Tigers a 5-4 advantage.
Lincoln North Star's fifth kicker sailed his shot wide, handing the Tigers their fifth win of the season - the most wins in a season since 2017.
Fremont will face Lincoln Southeast at 5 p.m. Thursday.