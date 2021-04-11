Fremont soccer survives wild ride against Lincoln North Star with win in penalty kicks

Fremont earned back-to-back penalty kicks in less than two minutes of action in the 64th and 65th minute, both stemming from takedowns inside the penalty box on the other side of the field.

Neither of the Tigers uncontested shots found the back of the net.

Barcenas came to Fremont’s rescue in the 67th minute, converting his second free kick into a goal to tie the game at 2-2.

The final 13 minutes and the next ten minutes of the first overtime came and went without a goal.

One minute into the second overtime the left foot of Barcenas struck again, slicing a free kick through a strong headwind to put Fremont in front for the first time in the game.

"I had to put more curve into it because the wind was coming at me, but I still powered it," Barcenas said.

The Tigers lead would last just five minute, ending at their own hands.

Lincoln North Star sent a corner kick into the box in the 96th minute and in an attempt to clear the ball by Jeremy Bernal, the junior sent the ball into their own net.