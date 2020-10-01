Fremont softball battles No. 3 Lincoln Southwest in pair of losses

Fremont softball dropped both games of a doubleheader with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday, falling 12-1 in game one and 2-0 in game two.

"I told our team how proud I was of them for battling back and make game two a competitive one,” Fremont coach Michael Schleicher said. “ We went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the state and made it close."

In the opening game, Southwest jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first.

Emma Sorenson provided Fremont’s two runs for the game with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second.

Southwest added three runs in the second, a run in the third and two runs to invoke the run-rule in the bottom of the fourth.

In game two, Southwest notched the only runs of the game in the bottom of the second on a Fremont error.

Fremont (15-16) hosts Lincoln North Star Thursday for its final doubleheader before heading out to Kearney for the HAC conference tournament, which will sport a new look this season.

The tournament, now with 12 teams after the inclusion of Columbus, will not follow a traditional 12-team, four-team-bye bracket for Saturday's tournament in Kearney.