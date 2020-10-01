Fremont softball battles No. 3 Lincoln Southwest in pair of losses

Fremont softball dropped both games of a doubleheader with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday, falling 12-1 in game one and 2-0 in game two.
"I told our team how proud I was of them for battling back and make game two a competitive one,” Fremont coach Michael Schleicher said. “ We went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the state and made it close."
In the opening game, Southwest jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first.
Emma Sorenson provided Fremont’s two runs for the game with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second.
Southwest added three runs in the second, a run in the third and two runs to invoke the run-rule in the bottom of the fourth.
In game two, Southwest notched the only runs of the game in the bottom of the second on a Fremont error.
Fremont (15-16) hosts Lincoln North Star Thursday for its final doubleheader before heading out to Kearney for the HAC conference tournament, which will sport a new look this season.
The tournament, now with 12 teams after the inclusion of Columbus, will not follow a traditional 12-team, four-team-bye bracket for Saturday's tournament in Kearney.
Instead, the tournament will be divided into three pools, and only the Pool A teams — the top four-seeded schools — will be given the opportunity to play for a tournament championship. Seeding was determined by NSAA wild-card points.
No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, No. 9 Norfolk, No. 8 Lincoln Southeast and No. 7 Lincoln North Star will have a shot at the HAC title. The other eight teams will be divided into two consolation pools.
The first games will start at 10 a.m. and the championship game is scheduled to follow at noon.
Schedule:
Pool A: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 10 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.
Pool B: Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.; Kearney vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.
Pool C: Grand Island vs. Lincoln High, 10 a.m.; Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.
