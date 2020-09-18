 Skip to main content
Fremont softball drops both games in doubleheader at Lincoln Southeast
Fremont softball drops both games in doubleheader at Lincoln Southeast

Fremont softball fell 12-4 and 13-1 to Lincoln Southeast on Thursday in a doubleheader in Lincoln.

Lincoln Southeast 12, Fremont 4 - Six innings

The Knights jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with four runs in the bottom of the first and a run in the bottom of the second.

Ella Cooper brought the Lady Tigers within two runs, 5-3, with a three-run home run to right.

Southeast answered with two runs in the third and a run in the fourth.

Fremont added its final run of the night on an RBI groundout by Alexa Chapman, scoring Aleesha Broussard.

The Knights finished off the game with a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth inning.

Anna Prauner went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.

Southeast 13, Fremont 1 - 3 innings

The Knights tallied three runs in the bottom of the second and eight runs in the bottom of the third to invoke the run-rule.

Emma Sorensen accounted for the lone Lady Tiger run with a solo home run, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the second.

Fremont (9-11) will host Columbus on Monday for a doubleheader at Schilke Fields.

