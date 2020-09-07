Fremont softball drops pair in Norfolk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont’s record fell to 7-7 on the year after a pair of losses in Norfolk Saturday. The Lady Tigers lost 4-1 in game one against Marian and 3-0 to host Norfolk.

Omaha Marian 4, Fremont 1

The Crusaders tallied three unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning, breaking a game-wide shutout with a three-run home run.

Marian added an insurance run in the top of the sixth as back-to-back errors allowed

"We had four errors defensively that led to all 4 of their runs,” Fremont coach Michael Schleicher said. “We have to be sharper if we want to win close ball games."

The Lady Tigers’ lone run of the contest came in the bottom of the sixth as Mackenzie Kinning drew a lead-off walk then stole home on a double steal following a Kylie Phillips single.

Fremont struck out 16 times in the loss.

"We struggled to get anything going offensively today,” Schleicher said. “The Marian pitching kept us off balanced."

Norfolk 3, Fremont 0

For the first time in 2020, Fremont failed to put a run on the board in a shutout loss to the Panthers.