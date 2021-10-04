Fremont softball finishes fourth at HAC tournament

Back-to-back walks set up Schleicher for an RBI single with the bases loaded.

Cooper plated her fourth and fifth RBI of the day with a double followed by a walk-off single from Kylie Phillips.

Lincoln East 3, Fremont 1

The Tigers lone run in the semifinals came in the top of the first.

Schleicher reached on a one-out error, then scored on a groundout by Phillips.

Fremotn was held to just three hits in the game, going scoreless over the next five frames.

Cooper kept the East bats in check until the bottom of the fifth, when the Spartans tied the game on a sacrifice fly to left.

A two-out single in the sixth sparked East to take the lead, plating two runs on a double to right.

Cooper finished the day with eight strikeouts in six innings while allowing four hits and walking one batter.

Lincoln Pius X 11, Fremont 5

Each side put started with a big first inning, but the Thunderbolts did enough damage to ride off with the bronze placement at the HAC tournament.