Fremont softball finishes fourth at HAC tournament

The Fremont softball team finished fourth at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Saturday, going 1-2 on the day.
The Tigers secured an 12-0 win in the tournament opener before falling 3-1 in the semifinals to Lincoln East and 11-5 to Lincoln Pius X in the third place game.
Fremont is 27-11 heading into district play Wednesday where the Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the Class A District 4 tournament.
The Tigers will face Grand Island Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Lincoln.
Lincoln East is the top seed in the bracket and will face Bellevue West, the No. 4 seed.
Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
The Tigers made quick work of Northeast in the tournament opener, scoring six runs in both the second and third frame to induce the run-rule.
Adisyn Mendlik got the scoring rolling in the second inning, plating a pair of runs with a single up the middle.
Emma Sorensen brought in Mendlik with a two-run blast to center.
After a walk to Mallory Schleicher, Ella Cooper sent a shot over the left field fence for a 6-0 lead.
An RBI groundout by Zoey Bisson kick started Fremont's offense in the third.
Back-to-back walks set up Schleicher for an RBI single with the bases loaded.
Cooper plated her fourth and fifth RBI of the day with a double followed by a walk-off single from Kylie Phillips.
Lincoln East 3, Fremont 1
The Tigers lone run in the semifinals came in the top of the first.
Schleicher reached on a one-out error, then scored on a groundout by Phillips.
Fremotn was held to just three hits in the game, going scoreless over the next five frames.
Cooper kept the East bats in check until the bottom of the fifth, when the Spartans tied the game on a sacrifice fly to left.
A two-out single in the sixth sparked East to take the lead, plating two runs on a double to right.
Cooper finished the day with eight strikeouts in six innings while allowing four hits and walking one batter.
Lincoln Pius X 11, Fremont 5
Each side put started with a big first inning, but the Thunderbolts did enough damage to ride off with the bronze placement at the HAC tournament.
Fremont tallied three runs in the opening inning while Pius X mustered seven.
The Tigers started the game with its first four batters reaching base. A double by Cooper brought in one run, followed by an RBI single from Phillips plated the second.
Jaiden Rensch pushed across the third run with a groundout.
Pius X got to Cooper, starting her third game of the day, tallying seven hits and seven runs before Ashlynn Tucker came on to stop the bleeding.
Tucker tossed the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs.
Fremont got a pair of runs back in the top of the fourth only for Pius X to cap of their scoring with a four-run burst in the bottom of the frame.
Sorensen laced a two-run double to center to score the Tigers runs in the fourth.