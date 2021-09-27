Fremont softball goes 2-1 at Lincoln Southeast tournament

Fremont softball went 2-1 at the Lincoln Southeast Tournament, beating Grand Island and Lincoln North Star while losing to Omaha Skutt.

The Tigers hung 16 runs on the Islanders in the four inning win.

A five-run third and a 10-run fourth provided enough damage to pick up the 16-2 win.

Mackenzie Kinning went 4-for-4 with two singles and two home runs. Ella Cooper and Kylie Phillips both also had home runs in the win. The trio accounted for 11 RBI in the win.

Fremont couldn’t match its offensive output against Skutt, falling 8-0.

The Tigers struck out 18 times against Skutt’s Ruby Meylan, a University of Washington softball commit, and were held hitless. Skutt was two walks away from a perfect game.

Fremont bounced back to secure a 5-3 win over North Star to end the tournament on a high note.

The Tigers led wire-to-wire, plating a run in each inning between the second and the fifth.

Zoey Bisson put the Tigers in front for good with a solo shot in the second.

A two-run bomb by Cooper in the third extended Fremont’s lead to 3-0.