Fremont softball off to strong start

Fremont softball brings an upperclass-heavy group to the table for its 2020 season.
“The outlook is real promising right now,” coach Michael Schleicher said. “We’ve got some competition going right now for some starting positions and I think that’s led to some good play on the field.”
Softball was one of the first sports able to resume practices and games this summer amid the ongoing pandemic, which allowed Fremont to hit the ground running this fall.
“Most of these girls played some summer ball, so they got used to some of the COVID changes and guidelines that way,” Schleicher said. “We were able to get a quick little camp in at the end of July. They also had amazing attendance at weights and conditioning. They were ready to go once things got real a couple weeks ago. “
The Lady Tigers return Ella Cooper in the circle after a strong freshman season a year ago. Cooper went 10-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
“Don’t let age fool you with Ella because she has played some competitive ball for a number of years and is just such a student of the game,” Schleicher said. “She absorbed so much so quickly and just wants to improve every time out.”
Battery mate Aleesha Broussard locks down the catcher spot for a fourth straight season.
Kylie Phillips slid over to shortstop this season after starting all of last season at second base. The senior is coming off a junior campaign that saw her hit 0.416.
Senior Alexa Chapman has assumed the second base spot.
Tawnie Escamilla and Mackenzie Kinning have split time at third base thus far and both already have home runs to their names this fall.
The Lady Tigers are already off to a hot start to the 2020 season, putting up a 4-0 record to start the season.
Fremont is averaging 12.75 runs per game thus far and have homered in three out of their first four contests.
“We’ve had a good mix so far of some power and just some good ball placement, moving runners,” Schleicher said.
Fremont hosts Kearney for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday night at Schilke Field.
