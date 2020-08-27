Fremont softball off to strong start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont softball brings an upperclass-heavy group to the table for its 2020 season.

“The outlook is real promising right now,” coach Michael Schleicher said. “We’ve got some competition going right now for some starting positions and I think that’s led to some good play on the field.”

Softball was one of the first sports able to resume practices and games this summer amid the ongoing pandemic, which allowed Fremont to hit the ground running this fall.

“Most of these girls played some summer ball, so they got used to some of the COVID changes and guidelines that way,” Schleicher said. “We were able to get a quick little camp in at the end of July. They also had amazing attendance at weights and conditioning. They were ready to go once things got real a couple weeks ago. “

The Lady Tigers return Ella Cooper in the circle after a strong freshman season a year ago. Cooper went 10-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

“Don’t let age fool you with Ella because she has played some competitive ball for a number of years and is just such a student of the game,” Schleicher said. “She absorbed so much so quickly and just wants to improve every time out.”