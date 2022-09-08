Fremont softball run rules Lincoln High

Fremont softball needed just four innings to dispatch Lincoln High Thursday night, hanging crooked numbers in back-to-back innings to claim a 13-2 win over the Links.

The Tigers offense started slowly with just one run in the first and another in the second.

Ella Cooper got Fremont on the board with a sacrifice fly, scoring Jenna McClain, who hit a lead-off triple.

The Tigers tacked on a run in the second with Anna Sendgraff scoring on a Tayler Evans single.

Fremont heated up in the third frame, putting down six runs on five hits.

Tatum Moore delivered the first big knock with a two-run double to extend Fremont’s lead to 4-1. Lincoln High got its first run in the bottom of the second.

Jocelyn Limbach scored Moore with an RBI single, then came into score on a Sendgraff ground ball.

A bases loaded walk brought in the final run of the frame.

Fremont put the finishing touches on the win in the top of the fourth with back-to-back-to-back doubles by McClain, Gossett and Cooper ballooning the lead to 13-1. Maggie McClain got the win, tossing three innings while allowing three hits and a run while striking out one. Evans tossed the final inning for Fremont.

Fremont split its Tuesday doubleheader with Norfolk, losing 5-2 in game one on a walk-off home run then earned the split with the Panthers with a 6-1 win in the nightcap.