Fremont softball scores 23 runs in doubleheader with Lincoln High

The Fremont softball team exploded for 23 runs across a doubleheader with Lincoln High Thursday, claiming a pair of run-rule wins, 11-1 and 12-0.

Fremont 11, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln scored its lone run of the day in the top of the first inning.

The Links lead was short lived as Fremont put up six runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good.

Ella Cooper blasted a three-run home run to get the scoring started.

Fremont tacked on a run in the bottom of the second with Kylie Phillips sending a single up the middle to score Mallory Schleicher.

Emma Sorensen added an RBI single in the third to extend the Tigers lead out to 8-1.

Emma Hanson provided the run-rule inducing run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI groundout.

Fremont 12, Lincoln High 0

After putting up one run in both the first and second inning, Fremont exploded for 10 runs in the third frame.