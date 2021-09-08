Fremont softball splits with Norfolk, wins via walk-off in game one

Fremont got down to its final out, then its final strike before coming away with a 5-4 walk-off win over Norfolk Tuesday in the first game of a double header.
“I told the kids they deserved that one, especially after bouncing back from the way things went against Norfolk Saturday,” said coach Michael Schleicher.
The win avenged Fremont’s 9-0 loss to the Panthers Saturday at the Heartland Crossover tournament, the lone loss of the tournament for the Tigers, which were held to just two hits in the defeat.
“The kids took that one on the chin and it was pretty rough on them,” Schleicher said. “We talked Monday at practice that they knew they were a better team than that and they got the chance to show it tonight.”
The Tigers trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh after letting a 3-2 lead slip away in the top of the final frame.
“When you are the home team, you’ve still got an opportunity and anybody in our line-up is capable of producing and they did just that,” Schleicher said.
After two quick outs in the home half of the inning, Emma Sorensen beat out an infield single to keep the game alive. The senior finished the day 4-for-4, accounting for nearly half of the Tigers nine hits.
Mallory Schleicher followed suit, knuckling a ground ball to short which she was able to beat out to put the go-ahead run aboard.
Ella Cooper survived a long pop fly foul ball on the first pitch she saw then walloped a shot to the left-center fence three pitches later, missing the walk-off home run by a foot, but with more than enough distance to drive in both Sorensen and Schleicher, who had to beat a throw to the plate to score the winning run.
“She sees the ball so well and she knew she just had hit something hard and drive it deep to give us a chance and she did just that,” Michael Schleicher said.
Fremont trailed of most of the opener with Norfolk putting up two runs in the top of the third.
The Panthers put a pair of runners aboard on a single and an error by Fremont then cashed in both runners with a single then an RBI ground-out.
The Tigers bats were held in check until the sixth when they put up three runs.
Kylie Phillips got Fremont on the board with an RBI single.
Mackenzie Kinning gave the Tigers its first lead with the next at-bat, launching a two-run double to left.
Norfolk went back in front with three runs in the top of the seventh.
A lead-off error, then a two-out hit by pitch provided to be costly as the next Panther batter deposited an single into right, plating both runs and putting Norfolk up 4-3.
Cooper went the distance in the circle, scattering six hits while striking out five and walking four.
Fremont lost 13-0 in five innings in the second game of the doubleheader to split the series with Norfolk.
The Tigers are now 11- 3 on the year.
The Tigers are back in action Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Bellevue East for a single game.