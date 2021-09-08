Fremont softball splits with Norfolk, wins via walk-off in game one

Fremont got down to its final out, then its final strike before coming away with a 5-4 walk-off win over Norfolk Tuesday in the first game of a double header.

“I told the kids they deserved that one, especially after bouncing back from the way things went against Norfolk Saturday,” said coach Michael Schleicher.

The win avenged Fremont’s 9-0 loss to the Panthers Saturday at the Heartland Crossover tournament, the lone loss of the tournament for the Tigers, which were held to just two hits in the defeat.

“The kids took that one on the chin and it was pretty rough on them,” Schleicher said. “We talked Monday at practice that they knew they were a better team than that and they got the chance to show it tonight.”

The Tigers trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh after letting a 3-2 lead slip away in the top of the final frame.

“When you are the home team, you’ve still got an opportunity and anybody in our line-up is capable of producing and they did just that,” Schleicher said.

After two quick outs in the home half of the inning, Emma Sorensen beat out an infield single to keep the game alive. The senior finished the day 4-for-4, accounting for nearly half of the Tigers nine hits.