Fremont softball starts season with shutout of Lincoln Northeast

The Fremont softball team brings a very experienced group to the table for the 2021 season.
“We’ve got a good core group of girls that have been two, three, some of them four year starters for us,” said Fremont coach Michael Schleicher.
The Tigers went 19-19 in 2020 and bring back a majority of its offensive production.
“This is a group that is not going to quit and I think now they know that they can hang with pretty much anybody in Class A and they are excited to go show that,” Schleicher said.
The Tigers return their ace to the circle in junior Ella Cooper.
Cooper struck out 223 batters last fall while posting a 4.10 ERA with a 16-17 record.
“Ella took really big strides from her freshman to her sophomore year and I know she has continued to work very hard this summer,” Michael Schleicher said. “Ella is very experienced for junior and she has played some pretty competitive softball throughout her life and her mental toughness is a big asset.”
The Tigers will need Cooper’s experience in the circle as they work in two new catchers in Maggie McClain and Zoey Bisson.
“That’s something that we had the luxury of, we had two seniors doing our catching (last year) and it was the other way around where they had been there and could work with Ella,” Michael Schleicher said. “Now it’s Ella doing some of the teaching and just educating our catchers on what she likes and what she looks for.”
Schleicher added that Ashlynn Tucker will also see some innings for Fremont.
Cooper was in midseason form already Thursday in the Tigers opener, striking out a dozen while allowing just one hit in a 5-0 win over Lincoln Northeast.
Kylie Phillips did most of the offensive damage for the Tigers with a pair of two RBI singles in both the first and third frame.
Phillips is one of four Tigers back that hit over .300 last fall.
Mackenzie Kinning is coming off a record-matching 11 home run fall while Cooper notched 10 blasts a year ago.
“We’ve got the long ball threat, but we’ve also got some kids with some speed, so we can work the small ball if we need to,” Schleicher said.
Cooper, Phillips and Mallory Schleicher all notched a pair of hits in the win as Fremont racked up nine hits.
Fremont won game two 10-2 behind a pair of home runs from Cooper and Kinning.
The Tigers tallied 12 hits and cruised the win behind four run frames in the third and fourth.
Cooper picked up the win with 10 strikeouts in the second game.
Fremont returns to the diamond at 6 p.m. Friday for the opening round of the Omaha Bryant tournament. The Tigers, the No. 2 seed, will face Omaha South.