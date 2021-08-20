Fremont softball starts season with shutout of Lincoln Northeast

The Fremont softball team brings a very experienced group to the table for the 2021 season.

“We’ve got a good core group of girls that have been two, three, some of them four year starters for us,” said Fremont coach Michael Schleicher.

The Tigers went 19-19 in 2020 and bring back a majority of its offensive production.

“This is a group that is not going to quit and I think now they know that they can hang with pretty much anybody in Class A and they are excited to go show that,” Schleicher said.

The Tigers return their ace to the circle in junior Ella Cooper.

Cooper struck out 223 batters last fall while posting a 4.10 ERA with a 16-17 record.

“Ella took really big strides from her freshman to her sophomore year and I know she has continued to work very hard this summer,” Michael Schleicher said. “Ella is very experienced for junior and she has played some pretty competitive softball throughout her life and her mental toughness is a big asset.”

The Tigers will need Cooper’s experience in the circle as they work in two new catchers in Maggie McClain and Zoey Bisson.