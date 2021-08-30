Fremont softball wins Blair tournament

Cozad 8, Fremont 7

The Tigers rallied from an early deficit, but couldn’t recover after giving up a three-run lead in their first loss of the year.

“We dug ourselves into 2 different holes and were only able to get out of the first.”

Cozad put up three runs in the top of the first to stake out the early lead.

Fremont got a run back on an RBI single by Kinning in the home half of the inning, but left the bases loaded.

Cozad got the run back in the top of the second on a solo home run to make it 4-1.

The Tigers tied the game up with three runs in the bottom of the second on a pair of doubles from Mallory Schleicher and Philips.

Schleicher added two more RBI to her tally with a single in the bottom of the third, giving Fremont its first lead of the game.

The Tigers tacked on a third run in the frame to take a 7-4 lead into the fourth.

Cozad put together its second rally of the game in the top of the inning on a grand slam.

Fremont put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t produce the game-tying run.