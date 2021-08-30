Fremont softball wins Blair tournament

Fremont softball won the Blair Tournament, going 2-1 with wins over Blair and Ashland-Greenwood while losing to Cozad.
The Tigers reached the championship game by claiming the tiebreaker over both Blair and Cozad, who all went 1-1 in pool play.
Fremont 7, Blair 0
Ella Cooper started the tournament by tossing a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 with just one walk keeping her from a perfect game.
“Ella was spectacular,” said Fremont coach Michael Schleicher. “Her command was on point this morning.”
Kylie Phillips got the offense started for the Tigers in the top of the fourth with a single. Mackenzie Kinning and Adisyn Mendlik both reached on singles to load the bases.
Maggie McClain came through with a two-RBI double for the lone runs Fremont would need.
Zoey Bisson launched a sacrifice fly to center for the third run of the inning.
Emma Sorensen delivered an RBI double to cap off the scoring.
Fremont added three more runs in the fifth with McClain producing an RBI groundout, Bisson knocking in a run with a ground ball and Sorensen launching an RBI double.
“This was a total team effort offensively as nearly everyone in our starting lineup added to our hit count,” Schleicher said.
Cozad 8, Fremont 7
The Tigers rallied from an early deficit, but couldn’t recover after giving up a three-run lead in their first loss of the year.
“We dug ourselves into 2 different holes and were only able to get out of the first.”
Cozad put up three runs in the top of the first to stake out the early lead.
Fremont got a run back on an RBI single by Kinning in the home half of the inning, but left the bases loaded.
Cozad got the run back in the top of the second on a solo home run to make it 4-1.
The Tigers tied the game up with three runs in the bottom of the second on a pair of doubles from Mallory Schleicher and Philips.
Schleicher added two more RBI to her tally with a single in the bottom of the third, giving Fremont its first lead of the game.
The Tigers tacked on a third run in the frame to take a 7-4 lead into the fourth.
Cozad put together its second rally of the game in the top of the inning on a grand slam.
Fremont put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t produce the game-tying run.
The game was called at the end of four innings due to a time limit.
Fremont 11, Ashland-Greenwood 1
The Tigers got off to a fast start in the championship game, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first.
Kylie Phillips launched a three-run bomb to centerfield. A walk to Kinning set up Mia Knigge for a two-run shot to right.
“It was great to see Kylie hit her second home run of the year and Mia hit her first home run of the year in the first inning,” Schleicher said. “It gave us that early cushion on the scoreboard.”
A Bisson double tacked on the sixth run of the frame, who then scored on an error on a hit by Sorensen.
Ashland got its lone home run in the top of the second on a solo home run.
Fremont’s offense got back to work in the third, extending the Tigers' lead to 9-1.
Bisson doubled, then came in to score on a Sorensen single. Sorensen scored on a single off the bat of Mallory Schleicher.
Sorensen invoked the run-rule in the fourth with an RBI single, following up a McClain RBI single.
Cooper held Ashland to just two hits in the win while striking out eight.
“Our coaching staff is very proud of the way the team bounced back after a tough loss in game two,” Schleicher said.