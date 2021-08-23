Fremont softball wins Bryan tournament

OMAHA - For the third time in the tournament’s five-year history, Fremont softball emerged as the champion of the Bryan softball tournament, defeating Bellevue West 4-2 Saturday night.

The Tigers (5-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first of the championship game.

Emma Sorensen got things rolling with a double to left field, then came in to score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ella Cooper. Kylie Phillips blasted a solo home run in the next at-bat to set the early lead.

Bellevue West halved the lead in the third with a solo home run of its own - one of two allowed by Tigers starter Cooper.

Fremont regained its two-run cushion in the home half of the third with Cooper reaching on an error before scoring on an RBI double from Mackenize Kinning.

Bellevue West’s second home run came in the top of the fifth, drawing the Thunderbirds within a run at 3-2.

Fremont took advantage of two hit batters and a pair of errors in the bottom of the fifth to set the final score at 4-2 with Phillips.