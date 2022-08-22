Fremont softball wins Omaha Bryan tournament

Fremont softball secured the Bryan tournament title Saturday with a pair of high-scoring wins, beating Omaha Bryan 18-1 in three innings then outlasting Bellevue West 11-7.

The Tigers started the win over Bryan with the first five batters reaching base, resulting in a 3-0 lead.

Fremont scored four more runs after the second out of the frame, taking a 7-0 lead into the second.

Back-to-back triples in the second inning by Avery Gossett and Karina Capron, followed by a single by Makenna McGee took the advantage to 9-0.

Fremont tacked on nine runs on seven hits in the top of the third. Bryan scored its lone run in the bottom of the frame off reliever McGee after Ella Cooper struckout five in two innings of work.

In the championship game, Fremont struck for five runs in the top of the first to take an early lead.

Zoey Bisson drove in the first run with an RBI double, scoring Jenna McClain, who reached on an error.

A two-run double off the bat of Gossett later in the frame extended the lead to 4-0. Gossett came in to score on a single by Megan Millard

Bellevue West countered with a trio of runs in the bottom of the first, striking for a three-run home run before Cooper settled in to keep the damage at three runs.

The senior helped her own cause in the top of the second, blasting a solo shot out left.

In the third, Fremont strung together five-straight singles with Cooper, Tatum Moore and Maggie McClain each plating a run with their hit to give the Tigers a 10-3 lead.

The Tigers added their final run of the night in the top of the fourth with Capron scoring on a bases loaded passed ball.

Cooper finished off her nine strikeout performance with three K’s in the fifth, but in between Bellevue West put up four runs on three hits and three free passes issued by the senior - two walks and a hit batter.