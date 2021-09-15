Fremont splits doubleheader with Pius X

Fremont softball responded to a Lincoln Pius X walk-off win in extra innings with an 11-run win to split a doubleheader Thursday in Lincoln.

The Tigers are 14-3 on the year.

Pius X 3, Fremont 2: The Tigers broke open a 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth inning, plating two runs on a Mackenzie Kinning single.

Pius X got a run back in the home half of the frame to trim Fremont’s lead down to a run.

The Tigers lead lasted until the bottom of the sixth when Pius X tied the game on a wild pitch.

Neither side could find a run in the seventh, sending the game to extras.

Fremont left a pair of runners aboard in the top of the eighth.

The Thunderbolts mustered a two-out single to score the runner from second to secure the walk-off.

Fremont 15, Pius X 4: Game two reignited the Tigers offense as Fremont put up three runs in the top of the first to secure the lead for good.

Singles by Kylie Phillips, J Rensch and Maggie McClain plated each of the three runs.

Pius X got a run back in the bottom of the inning.