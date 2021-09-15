Fremont splits doubleheader with Pius X

Fremont softball responded to a Lincoln Pius X walk-off win in extra innings with an 11-run win to split a doubleheader Thursday in Lincoln.
The Tigers are 14-3 on the year.
Pius X 3, Fremont 2: The Tigers broke open a 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth inning, plating two runs on a Mackenzie Kinning single.
Pius X got a run back in the home half of the frame to trim Fremont’s lead down to a run.
The Tigers lead lasted until the bottom of the sixth when Pius X tied the game on a wild pitch.
Neither side could find a run in the seventh, sending the game to extras.
Fremont left a pair of runners aboard in the top of the eighth.
The Thunderbolts mustered a two-out single to score the runner from second to secure the walk-off.
Fremont 15, Pius X 4: Game two reignited the Tigers offense as Fremont put up three runs in the top of the first to secure the lead for good.
Singles by Kylie Phillips, J Rensch and Maggie McClain plated each of the three runs.
Pius X got a run back in the bottom of the inning.
Fremont’s 3-1 lead lasted until the fourth when the Tigers ripped off seven runs to lead 10-1.
Kinning had the big hit in the frame, blasting a three-run home run to capp off the seven-run frame.
Back-to-back bombs by Ella Cooper and Phillips netted the Tigers four runs in the fifth, answering Pius X’s three runs in the fourth. Cooper’s shot was a three-run home run, giving her five RBI on the night.
Fremont pounded out 18 hits in the win, with six Tigers recording multiple hits.
The Tigers will be back in action Thursday for a doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast for Fremont’s senior night.