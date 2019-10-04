OMAHA — Fremont High School split matches during a volleyball triangular on Thursday night at Omaha Bryan.
The Tigers beat the Bears 25-10, 25-15.
Ellah Hofer led the Tigers with seven kills, three blocks and an ace serve.
“Ellah played a great match,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said.
Sophomore Elise Estudillo added seven kills and four digs while Hannah Wilson contributed three kills, 16 set assists and 18 digs.
Kostek also praised the play of Lily Vaughn, who served as the setter early in the season while Wilson was out with a sprained ankle.
“Lily earned her first start on the left side and had a very solid match,” Kostek said.
Omaha Burke then downed the Tigers 25-11, 18-25, 25-21.
“We were in position to win the game and unfortunately had some untimely team unforced errors,” Kostek said.
Hofer finished with eight kills, three blocks, three aces and five set assists. Wilson contributed six kills, three aces and 18 set assists.
Emmalee Sheppard had a team-best 18 digs. Estudillo added nine kills and 11 digs.
Danielle Hall and Amanda Wolf had nine kills each to lead Burke. Erin Carlson had seven kills, six aces and 23 digs. Kaley Cubrich recorded 29 set assists.
Burke beat Bryan 25-14, 25-17 in the other match.
The Tigers, 10-9, were scheduled to compete in the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Friday, but results weren’t available at press time. The tournament continues Saturday.
On Tuesday, Fremont will play at Lincoln Pius.