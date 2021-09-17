Fremont splits on senior night with Lincoln Southeast

Fremont softball salvaged a senior night split with Lincoln Southeast Thursday with a pair of two-run homers lifting the Tigers in the second game on the night.
The visiting Knights blasted the Tigers 17-6 in game one before Fremont notched a 6-1 victory in game two.
Fremont is 15-6 on the year and will travel to Columbus Monday for a doubleheader with the Discoverers.
Fremont 6, Southeast 1
A pair of two-run home runs by Ella Cooper and Kylie Phillips gave the Tigers enough firepower to secure the win.
Cooper's two-run dinger came in the bottom of the first to give the Tigers the lead for good.
Phillip's blast capped off the scoring for the night in the bottom of the sixth.
In between, Fremont tacked on two runs in the bottom of the third. Sam Pruss notched an RBI single while Emma Hanson knocked in a run with a groundout to the pitcher.
Southeast tacked on its lone run of the game with a solo home run to begin the fourth inning.
Lincoln Southeast 17, Fremont 6
A seven-run fourth inning by the Knights propelled the vistors to a game-one win.
Southeast led 3-2 going into the inning and left holding a 10-2 advantage after five hits - three for extra bases - and a pair of Fremont errors.
The Tigers got one run back in the bottom half with Adisyn Mendlik producing an RBI single.
Southeast answered with two runs in the fifth followed by a three-run counter by the Tigers in the home half of the inning to set the score at 12-6.
Back-to-back singles by Mia Knigge and Maggie McClain plated the trio of runs with Knigge's line drive to center bringing in a pair.
A three-run home run by the Knights in sixth finished their scoring for the game and set their lead at 17-6.
Cooper put a charge into the ball in the bottom of the inning, but was robbed of a home run for the final out of the game.