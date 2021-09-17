Fremont splits on senior night with Lincoln Southeast

Fremont softball salvaged a senior night split with Lincoln Southeast Thursday with a pair of two-run homers lifting the Tigers in the second game on the night.

The visiting Knights blasted the Tigers 17-6 in game one before Fremont notched a 6-1 victory in game two.

Fremont is 15-6 on the year and will travel to Columbus Monday for a doubleheader with the Discoverers.

Fremont 6, Southeast 1

A pair of two-run home runs by Ella Cooper and Kylie Phillips gave the Tigers enough firepower to secure the win.

Cooper's two-run dinger came in the bottom of the first to give the Tigers the lead for good.

Phillip's blast capped off the scoring for the night in the bottom of the sixth.

In between, Fremont tacked on two runs in the bottom of the third. Sam Pruss notched an RBI single while Emma Hanson knocked in a run with a groundout to the pitcher.

Southeast tacked on its lone run of the game with a solo home run to begin the fourth inning.

Lincoln Southeast 17, Fremont 6