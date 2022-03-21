Fremont splits opening pair of games

Fremont baseball may have a new set of uniforms and a new nickname, but the message and goal is still the same - continue the program’s run of excellence.

“We’ve always embraced that idea of one town, one team in our program and this year is no different,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden.

The Tigers will be mixing a handful of line-up mainstays with some experienced up-and-comers to find a line-up to take them back to the state tournament this year under the Fremont after previously playing as the Bergan Knights.

“It’s been a fun group to be around,” Hayden said. “They are definitely guys that are about the team and not about the individual accolades. I really feel like we are going to have a solid group of seniors that are going to provide some good leadership.”

Carter Sintek, off to South Dakota State to play baseball next year, headlines the group after an All-Nebraska selection as a junior.

The Tigers outfield returns two of its three starters from last spring with Jax Sorensen, a Midland baseball commit, back to patrol centerfield and Cal Janke holding down a corner outfield spot.

Landon Mueller will man the hot corner when not on the mound as the Southeast Community College commit is slated to be a big part of the Tigers rotation.

“Landon Mueller was electric for the 50 pitches that we let him throw tonight,” Hayden said.

The senior picked up the opening day start, going 3 ⅓ innings with nine strikeouts including six-straight to start the game in the Tigers 8-7 walk-off win over Omaha Roncalli Friday.

Fremont’s new pieces included Julius Cortes and Isaac Herink slotting into the starting nine after filling bench roles on last year’s 17-10 squad.

Quinn Gossett finds himself behind the dish after splitting time last summer as the American Legion team’s catcher.

“It’s always good to see guys come in and play well,” Hayden said. “Those guys are very, very capable and we know that. It was good to see them in action tonight.”

Gossett played a key role in the Tigers take down of the Pride, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored.

The senior fit a single into the right-center field gap in the bottom of the sixth, then game in to score on a passed ball to open up a 5-1 lead for the Tigers.

Roncalli struck back in the top of the seventh, plating six runs on three hits to go up 7-5, taking advantage of three walks by the Tigers pitching staff and a defensive error.

A pair of walks sandwiching a double by Janke loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Herink beat out an infield single to keep the game alive. Gossett worked a walk to tie the game at 7-7 before a balk by the Pride’s pitcher sealed Fremont’s opening day win.

“First game out of the chute, you never know what you are going to get,” Hayden said. “We made a lot of mistakes today that are fixable. We are happy to get out of here with the win, but nowhere near satisfied.”

Brandt Phillips, making his first varsity appearance, went three innings in relief of Mueller, striking out five while walking four.

“He located the fast ball pretty well at times,” Hayden said. “I think we need to work a little bit on being a little bit more consistent in the zone, but Brandt’s got good stuff.”

Caleb Herink came on for the final two outs in the seventh.

Fremont fell 10-6 Saturday to Kearney after a seven-run third inning put the Tigers in too deep of a hole to climb out of.

“Obviously that’s a rough one for us,” Hayden said. “That inning compiled upon itself there.”

Fremont went up 4-2 in the bottom of the second after Gossett got the rally started with a lead-off triple. Janke landed the big blow in the frame with a two-run single.

The lead was short lived as the Tigers went through three pitchers in the top of the third, lifting Sintek after 2 ⅓ innings. The senior struck out four, walked three and yielded three hits.

Jariel Ortiz mustered just one out in nine batters, getting tagged for seven hits and six runs as Kearney’s lead grew to 9-4.

Ryan Dix stepped in and held the Bearcats scoreless over the next 3 ⅓ frames, striking out five without allowing a hit.

“That’s a sophomore just going out and taking the ball and going to work,” Hayden said. “Those were huge outs to keep us in the ball game.”

Cortes got a run back for the Tigers with an RBI single in the bottom of third. The Tigers inched closer as Mueller followed up a lead-off double by Janke with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-6.

Dom Escovedo allowed a run in his lone inning of work, scattering three hits while striking out a pair.

All three Fremont relievers were making their first varsity appearances.

“Right now we are at a point where we are trying to figure out who our bullpen guys are going to be,” Hayden said. “We are still learning what our ball club is going to look like as the season progresses.”

