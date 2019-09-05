The Fremont High School reserve softball team split a pair of games with Elkhorn High on Tuesday night at Schilke Fields.
The Tigers lost the first one 10-2, but rebounded for a 16-7 win in the second.
"There was a little more fire in my girls during the second game," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "They accepted the challenge and really showed what they can do."
After only getting two hits in the opener, FHS had an offensive surge in the second. Bethany Miller, Annabella Rohn and Emily Johnson had a triple apiece. Miller, Mia Knigge, Samantha Pruss, Jaiden Rensch, Maggie McClain, Ashlynn Tucker, Emma Tucker and Adisyn Mendlik had singles.