Fremont splits weekend slate

Fremont lost 62-49 to Lincoln East Saturday to split the Tigers pair of weekend games.

"I thought we played well for stretches," said Fremont coach Mark Williams. "We had some more mental breakdowns than what they did."

The Tigers fell behind 20-9 after the opening quarter, but put together one of its best quarters of the season in the second frame to keep the game close.

Fremont outscored the Spartans 17-10 in the second quarter, working their way back to a 26-26 tie after Drew Sellon hauled in an offense rebound and followed it up with a 3-pointer as part of his 14 point evening.

Lincoln East closed the half on a 4-0 run to lead 30-26 at the intermission.

Fremont's upset bid got an added layer of difficulty in the third quarter as Carter Sintek, who finished with 14 points, fouled out after picking up a foul on a steal attempt and then was given a technical for slamming the ball in frustration after the call.

"It's a huge learning experience for all of us," Williams said. "Obviously he is a big part of our offense. ...We can't let one mistake boil into two or three and that's what we did."

The Tigers didn't let the Spartans out of striking distance until the final four minutes of the contest as East embarked on a 14-3 run to end the game.

Fremont was hindered in the loss by a 10 of 21 shooting effort from the free throw line.

"We are not shooting a very good percentage from the line, but we are shooting a lot of free throws," Williams said. "That tells me we are doing some right things, getting the ball in good spots, but we've got to step up and make some free throws."

Fremont started the weekend with a 56-46 win over Columbus Friday.

"To go on the road and get a 'W' and brought the trophy back home, those were all goals for us," Williams said.

The Tigers trailed 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, but found an offensive rhytem to score 18 in the second to take a 26-17 lead into the locker room.

Fremont stretched it's lead in the third quarter to 37-23.

Sellon finished with 15 points to pace the Tigers followed by 12 from Sintek and seven from Jackson Cyza.

Fremont (3-9) hosts Lincoln Southwest Friday before traveling to Creighton Prep on Saturday.

