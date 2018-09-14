LINCOLN -- Both Fremont High School cross country teams had their "second varsity" squads compete Thursday in the Harold Scott Invitational at Pioneers Park.
Both of the Tigers' varsity squads are scheduled to compete Saturday at Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa. The FHS JV squads moved up to the varsity level for the annual Scott event.
The FHS boys finished 11th with 285 points. Elkhorn South won the event with 95 points while Lincoln Southeast was second with 108.
"I was really happy with how our kids handled the conditions today," Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. "With the temperature near 90, you have to be mindful of the conditions as much as you are the competition in the race. Our kids did a great job of staying hydrated, and staying within themselves in the early going, and then we made a lot of very nice moves at the different surge points on the course."
Trevor Synovec led the Tigers by placing 29th in 18:25. Freshman Carter Waters was 32nd in 18:26.6.
"I thought getting 11th out of 19 teams was excellent," McMahon said. "Beating eight true varsity teams is an impressive feat, but I think the guys felt they could have gotten a couple more and knew afterwards of a couple things they could have done differently on the course."
Zac McGeorge of the Tigers was 69th in 19:10.4 while Andrew Blocker was 72nd in 19:15.4. Freshman Braden Taylor was 83rd in 19:27.9.
The Fremont boys were fifth in the junior varsity division. Lincoln Southwest won with 49 points while Hastings was second with 59. The Tigers finished with 116.
Tyler Jackson led FHS by placing sixth in 19:11.7. Aaron Ladd was 20th in 19:55.8 while Matthew Ondracek was 21st in 19:57.3. Tristan Thurlow placed 30th in 20:06.8 and Max Brown was 40th in 20:15.9.
The Fremont High girls finished 12th in the varsity division with 253 points. Lincoln East won the championship with 28 points while Millard South was second with 103.
Freshman Lucy Dillon paced the Tigers by finishing 23rd in 21:50.02. Mia Wagner, who was bothered by illness during the latter stages of the race, finished 35th in 22:16.8.
"They worked together almost the entire race, working their way up through the field to put together excellent races," Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said.
Avery Decker finished 39th in 22:21.5.
"Avery had a solid day and her finish helped give us three in the top 40," Smrcina said. "I was really happy with those top three. They competed really well and got some quality exprience that is going to be important down the road as we get into championship season in October."
Avry LaFavor was 74th in 23:31.6 and Kaitlynn Leffler placed 93rd in 24:44.2.
In the girls' junior varsity division, FHS was ninth out of 18 teams. East won with 26, followed by Lincoln Pius (45) and Lincoln Southwest (76). The Tigers had 267.
Baylee Field was 41st in 25:00 for FHS while teammate Makenze Dixon was 69th in 25:45, Juanita Mendoza was 74th in 25:51 and Lauren Wolfe was 75th in 25:52. Kylie Schurz placed 86th in 26:06.