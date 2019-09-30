KEARNEY -- It was a championship day for the Fremont High School cross country teams on Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational.
The FHS boys beat Millard West 62-93 for the title while Grand Island was third with 124.
The Tigers also won the girls championship with 48 points. Top-ranked Lincoln East was second with 51 while Papillion-La Vista South was third with 85.
Elli Dahl led the FHS girls by placing fifth in 19:55. Emily Nau was seventh in 20:21.1 while Myia Johnson was eighth in 20:26.7. Sophomore Lucy Dillon placed 11th in 20:36.3 while junior Shelby Bracker gave the Tigers their fifth medalist. She finished 17th in 20:48.9.
Coach Sean McMahon's boys had four medalists, led by junior Owen Wagner. He finished sixth in 16:53.1. Carter Waters was ninth in 17:02.
Sophomores Aaron Ladd (17:31.2) and Junior Garcia (17:34) were 15th and 16th, respectively.