{{featured_button_text}}
Myia Johnson

Myia Johnson of Fremont High School competes Monday during the University of Nebraska at Kearney Cross Country Invitational. Johnson finished eighth in 20:26.7 to help the Tigers win the team title. The FHS boys also won the championship.

 Troy Bracker / Courtesy Photo

KEARNEY -- It was a championship day for the Fremont High School cross country teams on Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational.

The FHS boys beat Millard West 62-93 for the title while Grand Island was third with 124.

The Tigers also won the girls championship with 48 points. Top-ranked Lincoln East was second with 51 while Papillion-La Vista South was third with 85.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Elli Dahl led the FHS girls by placing fifth in 19:55. Emily Nau was seventh in 20:21.1 while Myia Johnson was eighth in 20:26.7. Sophomore Lucy Dillon placed 11th in 20:36.3 while junior Shelby Bracker gave the Tigers their fifth medalist. She finished 17th in 20:48.9.

Coach Sean McMahon's boys had four medalists, led by junior Owen Wagner. He finished sixth in 16:53.1. Carter Waters was ninth in 17:02.

Sophomores Aaron Ladd (17:31.2) and Junior Garcia (17:34) were 15th and 16th, respectively.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments