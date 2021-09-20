Fremont stunned by Grand Island on final minute drive

“(The penalty) made it tough, but the kids have that never-say-die mindset,” Tomlin said. “I’m just awful proud of them. I know there are things that we can do better but, heck, that’s one of the better wins in recent memory. And we needed it.”

Fox — who finished with nine catches for 114 yards — hoped for another opportunity. He got it on third-and-21 and gained 42 yards down to the Fremont 17.

“I was praying for that next catch,” Fox said. “They called it again, and I went up and got it again. It was another great ball by Kytan. Credit to him.”

The senior receiver said the drive was a case of practice makes perfect.

“We were just running the two-minute ‘O’ that we practice all week,” he said. “Then we got a big play. They called my number. Kytan threw a great ball, and I went over and got it.

“But it was just the two-minute ‘O.’ We work on it Monday and Thursday every week. It paid off.”

The Islanders (2-2) eventually got a first-and-goal at the 3 but couldn’t get in on three tries. That set up the chip shot by Mendez after G.I. allowed the play clock to run down to 1 before calling a timeout.