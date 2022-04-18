Fremont stunned by Norfolk in penalty kicks, 5-3

Norfolk stunned the Fremont girls soccer team Monday taking the game 5-3 on penalty kicks to spoil the host Tigers senior night.

“Wow, what a game,” said Fremont coach Chad Manning. “It was a defensive battle on both sides.”

After 100 minutes of scoreless action, Fremont’s penultimate home game came down to penalty kicks.

Fremont’s Cecily Barcenas, Ariana Pitterson and Jennifer Tenney all found the back of the net on their attempts, as did Norfolk’s first four attempts.

The first penalty kick missed by either side came from the Tigers own keeper Thalia Tenney.

The Panthers put home their fifth and final shot to swipe the win.

“We practice PK’s a lot and it’s just that difference of one,” Manning said.

The two regulation and two overtime periods were dictated by the wind whipping across Christensen Field.

Norfolk played with the wind at their back in the first half and first period of OT with the Fremont defense and Thalia Tenny thwarting each Panther chance.

The second half of regulation was Fremont’s turn to play with the wind. The Tigers had a multitude of chances to break the scoreless draw, including a rocket off the boot of Jennifer Tenney 13 minutes in that drilled the cross bar.

The cross bar denied Fremont again in the second overtime period as Ava Rassmussen lofted a free kick into the box, only for it to hit the top of the cross bar. The ball bounced around the box before being cleared by Norfolk to end Fremont’s best scoring chance of the second OT.

“The cross bar wasn’t our friend today,” Manning said.

Fremont (5-5) is back in action Tuesday, April 19, on the road at Lincoln High.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0