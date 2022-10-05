Fremont survives scare from Columbus in district tournament opener

LINCOLN—Fremont survived a scare from Columbus in the opening round of the A-5 district tournament Wednesday to advance to the semifinals with an 8-7 win over the Discoverers.

“We answered back every single score from them,” said Fremont coach Katie McClain.

Though the lead never changed hands after Jenna McClain lifted the third pitch she saw over the centerfield wall to put the Tigers in front 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Columbus never let the Tigers pull away as they appeared poised to do after the opening frame.

Fremont put up five runs in the first inning after being held to just three in the last meeting between the two teams just four days prior in the opening round of the HAC tournament—won 4-3 by Columbus in an upset of Fremont.

“Just jumped on them right away,” Katie McClain said. “We were ready.”

Karina Capron singled followed by a hot shot by Ella Cooper down the third base line set up a Maggie McClain for an RBI ground out, doubling the Tigers lead to 2-0.

Avery Gossett doubled Fremont’s lead with a towering blast to right field to make it 4-0.

Zoey Bisson accounted for the final run of the inning, restarting the rally with a single then swiped second to be in position to score on an Emma Tucker single to center.

Fremont tacked on its sixth run in the bottom of the second as a sacrifice fly from Cooper came down just shy of the right field fence, allowing Capron, who took three bases on a Columbus error in the outfield, to score from third.

The Discoverers halved Fremont’s lead in the top of the third as the first two base runners reached in the inning.

K Bowen did the damage for the Tigers, sending a shot out to center to trim Fremont’s lead to 6-3.

The Tigers got one run back in the home half of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Tucker.

Fremont made it four-straight innings with a run on an RBI single by Maggie McClain, plating Cooper.

It’d be the final runs of the morning for Fremont despite putting a pair of runners aboard in the bottom of the sixth.

Errors bit the Tigers in the top of the fifth, allowing Columbus to plate a pair of runs. The lead-off batter reached on an infield error, followed a double to put a pair of runners aboard.

A sacrifice fly plated the first run, then a throwing error allowed the second runner to cross, trimming Fremont’s advantage back down to three, 8-5.

A Discoverer two-run home run in the top of the sixth pulled Columbus to within one, a deficit not seen since the opening inning.

After nearly conceding the lead in the sixth, Cooper shut the door on Columbus with a pair of strikeouts, bringing her final tally to nine on the day.

She allowed seven hits while going the distance, five earned runs and also walked three batters.

Eight out of the nine Fremont starters recorded a hit in the victory with Capron, Gossett and Bisson all nabbing two apiece.

Fremont will face No. 1 seed Lincoln East in the semifinals. The Spartans, who ended the Tigers season last year in the district tournament, beat Omaha Burke 13-3 in five innings in their opening round match-up.

The two teams split their regular season doubleheader on Sept. 1. The Tigers lost game one 3-0 on a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, then took the second game 7-4.

“I like that we’ve seen them and I like that we’ve beat them,” Katie McClain said. “We played them close at home, so I’m excited for tomorrow.”

First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.

The winner of the semifinals match-up will advance to the championship game and will have the advantage of needing to be beaten twice to be eliminated from the tournament.

The loser of the match-up will face Columbus in the championship play-in game at 1 p.m.