Fremont sweeps 4x800m for second-straight year to open 2022 state meet

OMAHA – For a second-straight year, both the Fremont boys and girls 4x800m won the Class A state championship. Their victory took place in the opening day event of the Class A state meet Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The boys 4x800m turned in a time of 7:48.81, two seconds off the Class A state meet.

“I knew we could come back and do it, especially because we already got the state record, but it was great that we came out here and retained our title,” said senior anchor Braden Taylor.

Tyson Baker turned in a 1:57.77 opening split followed by a 1:59.81 split for Paulo Murrieta Torres to get the baton to Nolan Miller with the Tigers in third, two seconds off the top pace.

Miller erased the deficit, handing it off to anchor Braden Taylor with Fremont in front with a three second lead.

Not that anyone was going to catch Taylor, who ran the fastest split of any of the 64 competitors in the field, clocking a 1:54.43 to seal Fremont’s winning time.

“It felt a little weird, but I am feeling pretty happy about it,” Taylor said.

The girls repeat effort came down to the wire as senior Lucy Dillon had to hold off a late push by Omaha Westside’s Stella Miner in the final 200m to secure the group’s third-straight state title in the event.

“I knew I was going to have to fight a little bit, I didn’t expect to fight that much, but I’m glad that’s how it went down because I love a race like that,” said senior Lucy Dillon. “It was fun. It wasn’t fun at the time, but it’s fun now.”

The group of seniors Taylor McCabe, Elli Dahl, Dillon and freshman Mattie Dalton turned in a time of 9:17.34 – a new school record, breaking the previous record set by last year’s state championship team.

“That is the best feeling ever and those girls (McCabe and Dahl), I’ve gone to school with them forever and I love them like they’re my sisters,” Dillon said. “Mattie Dalton being able to experience that this year, you can’t really describe it.”

McCabe started the championship run with a 2:22.29 split. Dalton followed with a 2:24.95 to put the Tigers nine seconds off the pace of then-leader Elkhorn South.

Dahl pulled Fremont out of the hole, passing four other runners, turning the relay into a three-way race between Dillon, Lincoln East’s Mia Murray and a charging Miner, who was six seconds back when the other two took their handoffs.

Miner caught Dillon at the final turn, which happened to be right in front of Fremont’s section of fans.

“I had teammates there cheering me on who wanted to see this happen for a third time,” Dillon said.

Dillon won the 200m sprint by a second, posting the group’s fastest split of 2:12.39.

In addition to her efforts in the relay win, Dillon also secured a spot in the 400m finals as an individual, winning her heat with a 58.66 – the fourth fastest time of the day.

Sydney Glause just missed making the finals in the event, running a 1:00.69 to finish 11th while McCabe took 16th in the prelims with a 1:01.66.

Fremont also secured a pair of runner-up finishes in the 3200m race with Dahl and Carter Waters both taking home a silver medals in the race.

Dahl fought a fierce battle with Elkhorn South’s Jaci Sievers, matching her stride-for-stride for the first seven laps, only for Sievers to pull away on the final lap.

The Nebraska-commit, who finishes her 3200m career 3-for-3 on podium appearances with two state titles and a runner-up finish, clocked a time of 10:41.28.

The boys picked up nine team points in the 3200m with senior Waters finishing runner-up and freshman Juan Gonzalez slipping into eighth place with a mad dash in the final 100m.

It was a full circle moment for Waters, who ran with Juan’s older brother Jose as an underclassman at Fremont.

“He’s been my little side kick this year, so that’s really cool to see him medal,” Waters said. “I was in the same position with his older brother my freshman year, so it’s cool to kind of recreate that this year.”

Waters hung on to the front of the pack for most of the race as eventual champion Gabe Herink, of Elkhorn South, broke away to run his own race.

“The chase pack didn’t go out very fast, so I wanted to control it and keep it comfortable at a little over 70 (seconds) a lap,” Waters said. “It ended up working out, but I had to make a move on that last lap.”

Waters’ move equated to a 1:02.74 final 400m split, netting him second with a time of 9:22.01.

Juan Gonzalez ran a similar race with his push in the final 100m grabbing him the eighth spot on the podium with a 9:29.65.

At the end of day one, the Fremont boys currently sit in third place with 19 team points through five events.

The Tigers will have the chance to add to the tally with Micah Moore making the 100m finals with the seventh fastest time of the day in 11.00 and the 200m finals, clocking a 22.20 for the fifth seed.

Baker won his heat of the 400m with a 50.03 to secure his spot in the finals Thursday.

The girls are second with 23.5 team points - one back back of leader Lincoln Southwest - at the end of day one.

Hailey Newill tied for third in the pole vault, finishing at the height of 11 feet 6 inches. Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier matched Newill jump for jump, result in a splitting of the team points.

Tania Gleason punched her ticket to the finals in both the 100m and 200m with a fourth place finish in the shorter race in 12.28 and a seventh place finish in the longer race in 25.80.

Glause just missed a spot in the 200m finals, logging a 26.32 to finish 11th.

For some Tigers, Wednesday meant the end of their seasons.

Tyler Suer opened the day in the shot put, landing a best throw of 47 feet 11 ¾ inches to finish 17th.

Hadeley Dowty took 21st in the discus with her top throw resulting in a distance of 96 feet 11 inches.

Brady Walter ran a 15.63 in the 110m hurdles prelims, finishing in 17th.

In the 300m hurdles, Ashton Sagehorn turned in a 42.39, finishing 17th.

Day two of the Class A state track meet begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.

